'I Believe Darvin Ham Would've Done That Job': Stephen A Smith Gives Harsh Reality Check to Dan Hurley

Even though the NBA finals started yesterday, the whole basketball world is talking about Dan Hurley as the LA Lakers' favorite candidate. Though that has gained momentum, Stephen A. Smith, who expressed his thoughts on First Take, is the one who is already applying the breaks to any high hopes for Hurley with the Lakers.

In essence, Smith said that the Lakers expect the same things and will probably get the same outcomes with or without Hurley. He would argue that, aside from the Denver Nuggets, who took home the NBA title, Los Angeles can compete with any team in the Western Conference.



What did Smith say?

Smith said, “When we were talking about the Los Angeles Lakers before the playoffs began, we had the Denver Nuggets as the only team they shouldn't want to face. We looked at everybody else in the Western Conference, and we said LeBron James and Anthony Davis can take them; that's what we said. They just ran into the wrong team, and it happened to be the first round. The year before that, that same team prevented them from going to the NBA finals.”

He further added, “So although I love Dan Hurley and I think that he is an exceptional coach he is a champion, I think that he deserves this opportunity if he decides to take it and what have you. What we're not going to do is sit here and act like he's going to pull off something that wasn't on the verge of being pulled off.

That the Lakers were so far removed from a championship equation or anything like that under Darvin Ham that all of a sudden, he's coming in as the savior. Darvin Ham had them in the Western Conference Finals.”

Is Stephen A Smith not giving Dan Hurley enough credit?

Although Smith is correct that Ham guided the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals, fans have been dissatisfied with the former head coach's handling of the game and other aspects of his coaching style over the previous few seasons. In addition, they prepared for this season's first-round matchup with the Nuggets by finishing the regular season poorly, an area the team hopes Hurley can improve on.

