One incident that exposed Shaquille O'Neal's fabricated truth occurred on live television, on Graham Bensinger's show. Jesse James, a renowned custom bike maker, questioned Shaq about his dishonesty regarding the price of a bike he purchased from James, something many assumed would make Shaq stumble. Contrary to expectation, however, Shaq spun the situation positively, showing why he is adored by many.

Jesse James probed, “Shaq, I’ve got a question for you: It’s common knowledge that the bike I built for you cost $55,000. But why did you claim to have paid $155,000 for it at the Century Club in LA?”

To which Shaquille O’Neal responded eloquently, “Jesse, I said I paid more to increase your reputation. I only paid 50. But by claiming I paid 100, you could charge that from future customers. I inflated the price to boost your profits, not mine. I have your best interests at heart, Jesse, I truly do."

While it's hard to definitively determine why O'Neal may have lied in this particular instance, his explanation carries weight. He's not mistaken about his actions potentially boosting James's profits. Reactions like this reveal Shaq's media savvy and seemingly unflappable demeanor in front of the camera.

Reebok Announces Shaquille O'Neal as President of Basketball

Reebok has officially appointed the global, widely-respected sports icon and long-standing advocate, Shaquille O’Neal, as its President of Basketball. As the leader of Reebok Basketball, Shaq will use his extensive basketball knowledge to fuel Reebok’s long-term ambition to reclaim its standing in the basketball sports and performance segment.

Reebok first signed Shaq during his rookie year in 1992. His endorsement deal represents the brand’s largest ever at the time and later transformed into one of the most influential athlete-brand relationships in the industry. His initial signature shoe, the “Shaq Attaq”, led to numerous attention-grabbing ad campaigns that remain iconic to this day.

Shaq, as Reebok’s President of Basketball, will set the strategic direction for the basketball category. He will also foster partnerships and relationships with athletes and organizations to extend the brand’s influence and market share. Shaq’s deal with Reebok amplified the brand’s image in the basketball realm in the ’90s, attracting some of the sport’s most powerful players to their line-up. These included Allen Iverson, who accompanies O’Neal as the Vice President of Reebok Basketball.

