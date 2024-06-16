'I Can Remember When He Went Down': Nicholas Batum Recalls His Father's Passing Away on Basketball Court

Even though Nicolas Batum may not have been a household name in the NBA during his 15-year career, his story of tenacity and grit is inspiring. The sudden and shocking death of his father on the basketball court was a traumatic event that the Philadelphia 76ers forward witnessed at the tender age of two and which could have easily derailed his dreams.

However, rather than being discouraged, this experience strengthened his resolve to continue his family's basketball legacy and opened doors for him to join the association.



Batum’s tragic childhood

In the 1980s, Richard Batum, Nicolas' father, left Cameroon to pursue a career as a professional basketball player in France. Sadly, Richard passed away on the court in September 1991, just months before Nicolas's third birthday, while firing shots from the charity stripe while his wife and son watched from the stands. Many initially believed he had had a heart attack, but it was eventually discovered that a ruptured aneurysm was the reason for his unexpected death.

What did Batum say about the incident?

Batum said, "I can remember when my father went down, and I can remember later, when I wake up, all of the TV stations around and my mom crying and all the craziness going around. Here I was two years old, but I’ve got memories about it."

Nicolas was determined to succeed and uphold his father's basketball legacy despite having seen what had happened to him while playing. He guided the French national team's junior squad to victory in the FIBA Europe Under 16 Championship in 2004. Then, when his nation took home the gold in the FIBA Europe Under 18 Championship in 2006, Nicolas was named the tournament's MVP. In addition, he won the MVP award in the Under 18 Albert Schweitzer Tournament in Germany that same year after scoring 19 points per game on average.

