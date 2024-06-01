'I Can Say I Bled For Garbage': When Mike Tyson Trashed His Championship Belts

Iron Mike Tyson is one of the most accomplished boxers in history. Throughout the years, his accolades were an aspect that up-and-coming fighters dreamt of having. However, the titles fail to impress the former heavyweight champion.

When Mike Tyson spoke to CBS News, he described his belts to be ‘garbage.’ He claimed it meant nothing to him due to the shift in priorities. As the interviewer appeared shocked, the former champion was unfazed.

When Mike Tyson Claimed His Belts To Be Useless

Tyson has accomplished unimaginable things throughout his career. He is the youngest fighter boxer to win a heavyweight world title. He was also the first heavyweight boxer to unify the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.

Several dominant title defenses against tough contenders like Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks, made Iron the most feared fighter in the division. These accolades remain a one-of-a-kind accomplishment in sports history.

In an interview with CBS News in 2011, Mike Tyson revealed his thoughts on the heavyweight championship belts he had earned over the years. He went on to express that the belts meant nothing to him after his retirement and his priorities had changed.

“This is garbage. I can say I bled for garbage,” said Mike Tyson as he pointed to his belts. He also flicked his WBA title that was arranged on the table. It denoted that the belt meant nothing to him.

“At one time, it meant a lot,” claimed Iron. Despite claiming that those belts impressed Tyson in his young age, he later revealed that his prime concerns have moved far away from his boxing accolades.

Iron Mike Tyson claimed his children to be his first priority. He expressed his desire to keep his children happy and wanted nothing else.

Anthony Joshua’s Thoughts On Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua provided his thoughts on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight. With the criticisms the bout is receiving, AJ had a positive touch in his point-of-view towards the event.

On the Jonathan Ross Show, Joshua complimented Jake Paul. He claimed that the eyes on the sport of boxing had increased due to the YouTuber’s involvement. “So I think it’s really good for people that need like, some exposure,” expressed AJ.

“The only thing I’m worried about is father time,” said Anthony Joshua regarding his predictions for the fight. He claimed that being a father while stepping into the ring to fight might compromise the victory.

Anthony Joshua also expressed he is praying for Tyson to come out healthy from the fight. Despite respecting him, AJ picked his opponent to emerge victorious.

“I think Jake Paul [wins] cause of youth,” claimed AJ. Jake Paul’s activity in the ring prompted the heavyweight boxer to believe in his victory.

Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson will be streamed by Netflix. The fight seems to be intact despite the medical emergency suffered by Iron recently.