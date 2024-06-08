'I Cannot Be Compared': When Khabib Nurmagomedov Denied Muhammad Ali Comparisons

Khabib Nurmagomedov once humbly responded to fans comparing him to Muhammad Ali. The undefeated lightweight champion said that the boxing legend’s legacy was claimed to have surpassed the sport.

Muhammad Ali is widely regarded as the greatest of all time. Although most fighters would take pleasure in being compared to the legend, Nurmagomedov refused to budge and explained why it’s not okay to make this comparison.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Response To Muhammad Ali Comparisons

Muhammad Ali’s legacy transcends outside the boxing ring. Aside from fighting, the pugilist was known for his positive contributions and charismatic personality. He quickly became an icon for several fighters.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is called one of the greatest fighters in MMA is often compared to Ali. However, the former lightweight champion once reacted to this comparison and his response won everyone’s heart.

“I think comparing Ali and me is probably wrong,” said Khabib when questioned about his thoughts. He believes the compatibility arose due to both contenders being Muslims and champions in their respective sports.

“But all the things he did outside the ring. With this, I cannot be compared,” answered Nurmagomedov. Muhammad Ali was a public icon who fought against racial injustice and spoke up for civil rights issues in America.

The Eagle also revealed he would have to travel back in time to see his response toward discrimination to truly understand Ali. Since this is not possible, Khabib Nurmagomedov simply denied the comparisons.

Despite claiming to be flattered at the said comparisons, Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks it is inappropriate to compare himself with the greatest of all time Muhammad Ali.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Warm Encounter With Magomed Abdusalamov Backstage

The latest UFC 302 event was one for the ages. Islam Makhachev emerged victorious against Dustin Poirier in a fifth-round submission. The Russian contender successfully defended his lightweight championship title.

Former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was witnessed in Makhachev’s corner. The Russian contender was gleeful when his protégé took the victory. He also met legendary heavyweight boxer Magomed Abdusalamov.

Former Russian boxer Magomed Abdusalamov was a tough contender in the heavyweight division. The once-promising boxer came across an unfortunate path in his last fight.

In his last fight, Magomed lost the bout and suffered a severe brain injury. Now, the fighter is paralyzed to an extent and is unable to articulate himself. He was recently witnessed attending UFC 302.

After the fight, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov had a heartwarming encounter with the legendary fighter. Both UFC contenders appeared humble before the great fighter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been a respectful contender. Throughout his career, The Eagle has kept the trash talk minimum toward his opponents.