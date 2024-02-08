‘I Can’t Even Pick’: LeBron James Humorously Stumped as NBA Fans Help Him Pick His Greatest Season in 21-Year Career

LeBron James, who has played in the NBA for 21 years, currently excels as a scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers while ranking second in rebounds and assists.

At 39 years old, he boasts four championships and is revered as one of basketball's greatest players.

With a total of 67,355 minutes played in regular and postseason games, he holds the NBA record.

Additionally, he has surpassed numerous other records, including becoming the league's all-time leading scorer.

LeBron James has a successful career in the NBA, boasting of championships, Olympic gold medals, and individual awards.

Despite being the oldest player, he remains one of the sport's most influential figures.

He boasts four championships - two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, to his name.

Having reached the NBA Finals ten times, he cemented his legacy and influence in basketball.

There's an ongoing debate regarding James' best season, with a divide between his 2011-2012 stint with the Miami Heat and his 2017-2018 run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James himself weighed in on the discussion and humorously admitted he couldn't even decide which one he performed best in.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranked: LeBron James' Best Teams, Including Lakers

Highlighting LeBron James' Dominance: Notable Seasons and Achievements

During the 2011-2012 NBA season, LeBron James showcased an outstanding performance and achieved remarkable feats with the Miami Heat.

He maintained an average of 27.1 points per game and clinched his third MVP award, propelling the Heat to the NBA Finals.

Notably, this season marked his inaugural NBA championship victory, as he took on a leadership role, guiding the team to significant triumphs.

LeBron James also earned the 2011-12 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award, underscoring his exceptional abilities and leadership on the court.

In the 2017-2018 NBA season, LeBron James demonstrated exceptional skills and versatility on the court.

He averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, highlighting his offensive prowess and playmaking abilities.

Throughout the season, he consistently contributed to his team's success through scoring and facilitating the offense, solidifying his status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Furthermore, his impact extended to the playoffs, where he maintained a high level of performance, further showcasing his value to his team.

ALSO READ: Haywood Highsmith Car Accident: All We Know So Far About The Crash That Left a Bystander With Partial Leg Amputation