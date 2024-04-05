‘I Challenged Him’: When Kobe Bryant Scored 60 Points in His Final NBA Game Stunning Shaquille O'Neal

It's common knowledge that Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant shared a contentious relationship while they played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant stayed with the Lakers throughout his professional career, however, O'Neal moved on to join the Miami Heat.

Before Kobe Bryant's final NBA game against the Utah Jazz in 2016, Shaq dared Kobe to score 50 points.

Kobe Bryant's Farewell Game: A Historic 60-Point Performance

During the 'Inside the NBA' segment, Shaq asked Bryant to assure him of one thing - he wanted Bryant to score 50 points because the game was set for a grand celebration.

Before this decisive endgame, the five-time NBA champion, Bryant, had delivered 25 performances of at least 50 points, 15 of them being at the Lakers' home venue, the Staples Center.

Bryant's swansong started sluggish. He missed his initial five attempts, having a disappointing shooting performance of 7-of-20 during the first half. However, Bryant regained his form and managed to score 37 points in the next quarter. In the concluding quarter, he added 23 points, wrapping up the game with a glorious 60 points.

With this remarkable feat, Bryant became the oldest player in NBA history to score 60 points, along with a career-high 50 field goal attempts.

How Did the Feud Between Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant End?

In 2010, Shaq's retirement from the NBA put a conclusion to his on-court rivalry with Bryant. Shaq pondered on his departure from L.A., claiming, "Had we remained, we might have managed to win six championships.”

A year later, Bryant surpassed Shaq on the overall scoring list, leading Shaq to express pride in Bryant's achievements. Bryant shed light on their past disagreements, saying they now shared a positive relationship and had learned much from the experience.

The world was shattered in 2020 when Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in Southern California. Shaq was one among many heartbroken by the loss of his old teammate, a friend he had come to regard as family.

In a heartfelt tribute to Kobe on TNT’s “Remembering Kobe,” he said, “I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while. I feel like I've lost a younger brother.”

The disagreement between Shaq and Kobe finally came to a complete end when Shaq declared that the world had lost the greatest Laker and basketball player to have ever lived.

