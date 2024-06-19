‘I Could Do It Myself’: Goldberg Eyes Retirement Match Beyond the Boundaries of WWE or AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had an incomparable start in wrestling. During his iconic run in WCW, Da Man achieved 173 straight wins before finally suffering his first-ever loss to Kevin Nash. His WWE stint also saw him having a dominant run, winning the World Championship multiple times.

Despite having achieved so much, Goldberg does not intend to call it a career just yet. That said, the former Universal Champion recently opened up about having one final match to cap off his legendary career, even if it means having it outside major promotions like WWE and AEW.

Goldberg willing to organize his final match himself without relying on WWE or AEW

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bill Goldberg indicated that he is not done with wrestling. The wrestling legend has been itching to have a sendoff match before he hangs his boots. With that goal, Goldberg relayed just how he intends to do it.

He stated that he is not waiting for a call from WWE or AEW for his retirement match. Additionally, Bill talked about potentially organizing a promotion himself for his last match, listing a few possible venues.

He said, “It wouldn’t have to be with anyone. I could do it myself and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, right? I could do the promotion myself. Overseas, do it in Israel, do it in India, do it somewhere, do it in Japan.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Bill Goldberg is content with his wrestling career, as he also expressed gratitude for having achieved so much. Goldberg hit free agency in 2022, leading to speculations about Tony Khan possibly signing him to AEW.

With regards to WWE, Goldberg revealed that he was promised a final match by Vince McMahon. However, with McMahon no longer in WWE, we don’t know if it is likely to take place in the future. It remains to be seen whether Goldberg acts on his intentions about having his final match on his terms.

Goldberg’s final loss came from Roman Reigns

As mentioned earlier, Goldberg had a fairly successful run in WWE. His second run saw him win the Universal Championship twice, defeating Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt for his first and second reigns, respectively.

In a bid to win the Universal Championship for the third time, he made his WWE return on February 4, 2022, challenging then-champion Roman Reigns. The duo were pitted against each other at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Ultimately, in the match, Roman Reigns managed to synch in a guillotine on Goldberg, rendering him unconscious to pick up the win. Considering how Goldberg suffered his loss in his last match, it makes sense for him to seek a final match to conclude his career.