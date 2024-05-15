‘I Could Kill You…’: Sean O’Malley Responds to Ryan Garcia’s Challenge in FaceTime Call

The rivalry between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and professional boxer Ryan Garcia appears to be getting heated. In a recent live stream, Sugar Facetimed KingRy, and things immediately went south.

The UFC contender is known to live stream on Twitch. Following multiple callouts from Ryan Garcia for a potential MMA fight, O’Malley took to insulting the boxer and responding to his challenges claiming to defeat him in a professional bout.

Sean O’Malley Facetimes Ryan Garcia during Twitch livestream

In the midst of erratic patterns of behavior ahead of the much-anticipated fight against Devin Haney, Garcia was at the forefront of controversial headlines. Although he was severely underestimated, KingRy shocked the world as he emerged victorious.

Prior to the fight against Devin Haney, Garcia, and O’Malley were witnessed in multiple exchanges calling each other out to a fight.

With KingRy’s definitive victory, the boxer gained a level of self-confidence and took it a step further by calling the UFC contender on the phone.

"I'll whoop your ass in MMA and Boxing," said Ryan Garcia. Sean O'Malley rebutted the argument by claiming that he could end KingRy's life within minutes.

“Literally, I could kill you though,” said Sean O’Malley. Then, both fighters proceeded to have a discourse regarding a potential MMA fight. Sugar expressed that he is open to face Ryan Garcia at any weight he wishes to fight at.

Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia ended the discourse in a verbal agreement saying that both contenders would fight in the octagon first, followed by a boxing match.

Although the call was mostly hostile, Sean O’Malley ended the call with a ‘peace out’ that indicated that both contenders had a level of respect for each other.

Apart from his fighting career, Sean O’Malley is often witnessed live streaming video games on Twitch. As a self-proclaimed Call Of Duty fan, O’Malley was interrupted by rival Ryan Garcia in the middle of his gameplay.

Kamaru Usman disavows potential Ryan Garcia vs Sean O’Malley fight

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s recent performance against Marlon Vera was considered one of the best fights of 2024. Sugar is anticipated to make his title defense bout against rival Merab Dvalishvili in the near future.

Amidst anticipations of confirmation regarding the bout, Sean O’Malley expressed his desire to fight Ryan Garcia. Both fighters recently agreed to fight each other in both MMA and Boxing to settle their scores.

However, Welterweight contender Kamaru Usman, who is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the division, disapproves of the potential bout. On his podcast ‘Pound4Pound Show,’ The Nigerian Nightmare touched on this fight.

“Why are we even entertaining this right now?” said Kamaru Usman. The Nigerian Nightmare requested O’Malley to step into the octagon against all the tough contenders in his respective division as the bantamweight champion.

Calling the potential bout against Ryan Garcia a ‘gimmick fight,’ Kamaru Usman believes in Sean O’Malley’s possibilities to be cemented as the greatest fighter in the bantamweight division.