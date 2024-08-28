'I Couldn't Watch Steph Curry in Olympics': Carlos Alcaraz Expresses His Disappointment Amid US Open

Many athletes have experimented with playing multiple sports to succeed in their professional endeavors. Tennis and basketball have to be two major pipelines. This has led to the forming of friendships and mentorships between players like Pau Gasol and Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Kobe Bryant.

The inspirational Carlos Alcaraz, currently leading the US Open, and the Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry, who recently won an Olympic gold medal, have joined that list.

Carlos Alcaraz is currently through to the US Open's second round. Botic van de Zandschlup will be his next opponent at Arthur Ashe Stadium. All of this, along with a packed schedule for the Olympics, prevented the Spanish tennis prince from witnessing the legend of the Warriors and Team USA in action. He even expressed his disappointment to ESPN when he discovered that his workload would prevent him from meeting Stephen Curry.

“I couldn’t. I would have loved to come over and watch the USA play basketball, but I couldn’t. You know, the tennis schedule is always so tight, so I couldn’t find the time to go,” Alcaraz declared.

One of the few sports in which a poor strategy is solely the player's fault is tennis. Anger-fueled screams in the middle of sets and broken rackets are usually the results of all that pent-up frustration. None of this frustration spared Alcaraz. He broke his racket against Gael Monfils in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, both before and after the Olympics. He looks to Curry to help him feel better during games because he no longer wants this to happen to him.

Alcaraz added, “I’ve watched him. I watched Stephen Curry play in real life in Miami, and it was a joy. It was a privilege watching him play. I’m trying to do the same things as he’s doing, you know, on the basketball court, but it is difficult. But yeah, probably the same games, same feelings that we try to put joy on games.” Alcaraz's road to a grand slam victory at the US Open will not be easy. He faces Jannik Sinner on the same side of the bracket and might have to defeat Novak Djokovic once more in the championship match.

