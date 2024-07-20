'I Could've Been Right Near the Crib': Draymond Green Reveals Name of NBA Team He Wanted to Join

Draymond Green has been a member of the Golden State Warriors for his whole 12-year career. Though it's difficult to imagine him playing for any other NBA team, the Warriors weren't his first choice.

The four-time NBA champion disclosed to Jeff Teague that he preferred to be selected by the Chicago Bulls over the Warriors during an episode of The Draymond Green Show. Not only did Green want to be selected by the Bulls, but Marquis, the younger brother of Jeff Teague, was selected by the team before Draymond.

What did Green say?

Green said, “He took my spot, and it’s cool; I had to go second round. It worked out, but I could’ve been in Chicago right near the crib. I had to go all the way to Cali and adjust to a new way of life. I felt like I was in Istanbul. All of a sudden, I was so far away from home, homesick. So you just let him know he ruined my life for the first two years of my career, but it’s cool."

The Chicago Bulls, who finished just 48-34 in the 2013–14 NBA season, were defeated by the Washington Wizards in the opening round. Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler were still on the squad, but they had one last chance to prove themselves in the NBA in 2014–15, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

To be completely honest, Draymond Green would not be nearly as successful as he is now if the Chicago Bulls had selected him in the draft rather than the Warriors. The Chicago Bulls passing Draymond Green is the ideal illustration of how everything in life happens for a reason.

Draymond Green is not new to making different takes

Draymond Green has voiced his thoughts regarding the Boston Celtics' chances of winning the NBA in 2024. Throughout the season, the former champion expressed his opinions about the Celtics in a negative light, but he still showed his support for the team as they won their 18th championship.

Green, however, thought that Boston could never become a dynasty.

He gave two reasons: first, winning a second championship is not the same as winning a first, and second, it is harder to keep great teams around under the new CBA. He asserted that the Milwaukee Bucks handed the championship to Boston by permitting the trade of Jrue Holiday following their acquisition of Damian Lillard.

