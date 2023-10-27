‘I cried’: Former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe once revealed watching Tom Brady win Super Bowl left him ‘disheartened’

The New England Patriots won their first-ever Super Bowl in the year 2002 without their star player, Drew Bledsoe, who was traded to the Buffalo Bills before the 2002 Super Bowl.

As much as he was happy about his ex-team winning the Super Bowl, he was equally sad about being replaced by Tom Brady. Bledsoe was replaced by Brady when the former suffered a significant chest injury against New York Jets.

In one of the episodes of Tom Brady’s documentary series called Man In The Arena, Drew shared his emotions watching Tom Brady replace him in Patriorts’s win. Here’s what Drew exactly said:

Drew Bledsoe shared how he felt watching the New England Patriots win Super Bowl 2002

Man In The Arena is a 10-episode documentary web show on Apple TV, uncovering the journey of Tom Brady in the NFL, released in 2021.

As the first episode of the documentary came to a conclusion, Drew Bledsoe shared his emotions about the Patriots’s 2002 Super Bowl win. He talked about how he felt when Tom Brady got the glory in 2002, which could have been his if it weren’t for the injury.

“I remember being excited for our guys but, at the same time, a little internally disheartened. Like man, battled through a lot of stuff to try to get to this point, and now I’ve arrived here, and the other guy got to play”, explained Drew Bledsoe, how his injury against the New York Jets cost him his first Super Bowl win with the Patriots.

The documentary covered various aspects of Tom Brady’s NFL journey and people who were a part of his career, including the retired champion Drew Bledsoe.

There were multiple moments where Drew Bledsoe was also seen sharing his emotional state of mind during and after the 2002 win. In fact, according to Drew, he kept those emotions hidden and went forward mentoring Tom Brady.

Tom Brady talked about this same thing about Drew, that he never let his emotions come in the way of work. This is also something that Brady respected a lot.

Brady explained the same when he said, “What I respect so much about him is he never let any of those emotions negatively impact me in any way.”

An interesting fact about Drew Bledsoe is that the Patriots used to have so much belief in him that they signed a 10-year contract worth $103 Million with him back in 2001. However, that was before he got injured and later traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2002.

Drew stayed with the Bills till 2004 before going to the Dallas Cowboys in 2005. In 2007, he announced his retirement and is now spending time in taking care of a winery business.

Nevertheless, if it weren’t for that 2001 injury, things would have been so different. What do you think?