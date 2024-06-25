‘I Did Wanna Make 1 Thing Clear…’: Kayla Braxton Sets Record Straight on Rumored AEW Move Amid Impending WWE Exit

After spending almost eight years in WWE, backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton revealed on June 22 that she has decided to part ways with WWE. Taking to Twitter, Kayla wrote a heartfelt note, recounting the memories she made at the Stamford-based company.

Naturally, the WWE Universe and other wrestling insiders began spitballing about her next prospects, leading to speculations about her potential move to AEW. In a recent tweet, Kayla Braxton addressed the rumors about her presumed transition to Jacksonville-based promotion.

Kayla Braxton reacts to rumors regarding her potential move to AEW

It’s no secret that AEW is a common choice for employees who leave WWE. Notable WWE stars and non-wrestling personalities have made the jump to AEW in the past.

Therefore, when Kayla Braxton revealed she was leaving WWE, it was reasonable to assume she was headed to AEW. Even revered wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that she was in talks with Tony Khan’s company.

Laying the rumors to rest, she took to X (Earlier) Twitter to respond to the speculations. She wrote, “The support from u guys has been overwhelming. I am so thankful for u.But I did wanna make 1 thing clear as I enter my final week in WWE: if I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!”

The WWE presenter made it clear that she does not intend to work in any other wrestling promotion after WWE. Braxton’s move is effective from next week’s Friday Night SmackDown. She wore many hats during her tenure, including ring announcer, host, and interviewer. The 33-year-old broadcaster made her debut in 2016 as a host and ring announcer in NXT.

Braxton changed her Twitter handle to Kayla Becker, her real name, after announcing her impending departure. Nonetheless, we will have to wait and see what destiny has in store for Kayla Braxton.

Kayla Braxton became the ‘sassy backstage interviewer’ thanks to Paul Heyman

Despite her longstanding run in WWE, Kayla Braxton gained significant popularity during her backstage interviews with The Bloodline, specifically Paul Heyman.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Braxton credited Heyman for making their backstage interactions funny and spontaneous. She also revealed that the duo didn’t know each other initially; however, they developed a strong chemistry while hosting Talking Smack.

She told Vliet, “Paul Heyman. I give a lot of credit to Paul. I had so much fun doing all that back and forth with him with the Bloodline. Paul and I were doing Talking Smack together, and we didn’t really know each other at the time.”

She further revealed that Heyman recognized their chemistry and got her to work backstage interviews with The Bloodline on SmackDown.

She added, “Then he got me on camera to do those bits with him on SmackDown with the Bloodline. Now I am the sassy backstage interviewer.”

As Braxton stated, Paul Heyman played a major role in elevating her TV presence. Now, with a very successful WWE career in the books, it remains to be seen what’s next for Braxton.