‘I didn’t deserve that’: Jayson Tatum hits out at ref after technical foul sours incredible performance in win over Knicks

In an intense Atlantic Division clash, the Boston Celtics triumphed over the New York Knicks with a score of 114-98, boosting their record to 8-2.

Jayson Tatum, the leading scorer with 35 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, voiced his displeasure towards the referees after being dealt a technical foul late in the game.

Amid a 12-point lead, Tatum received his fourth personal foul, to which he responded by clapping his hands and making a remark towards the official who made the call.

This led to another official on the opposite side of the court issuing him a technical foul.

Asserting his discontentment during the post-game press conference, Tatum stated, "That tech - I shouldn't have got it. It's an emotional game, isn't it? The fans know it, everyone watching knows it. Playing the game without emotions is tough".

Acknowledging the thin line between expressing emotion and overstepping, Tatum added, "I screamed. It wasn't anything outrageous, and I didn't direct anything at anyone".

Continuing with his point, he said, "For an official from the other side of the court to hit me with a tech, I can't accept that; it wasn't fair.

Though I can't reverse it now, I thought I didn't deserve that tech at all. Throughout my career, I've received many techs, and I admit that I deserved most of them. But definitely not this one."

Jayson Tatum: Celtics' youngest to 10,000 points

At 25, Tatum is the youngest 10,000-point scorer in Celtics history, taking over from the previous record holder, Antoine Walker, who achieved the milestone at 26.

Tatum, who joined the league as the 3rd overall pick in 2017, boasts an impressive average of 29.8 points this season.

He closed the match with 32 points and 11 rebounds alongside four other Celtics players who bagged double-digit scores for Boston, taking their season record to an undefeated 5-0.

Regarding Tatum's milestone, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla stated that Tatum "arrives every single day ready to work hard".

Further praising Tatum, Mazzulla added, "He dedicates his entire livelihood, rarely missing a day or a game.

His openness to coaching and commitment to maintaining high standards is commendable."

