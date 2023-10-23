‘I didn't know he dunked it’: When Derrick Coleman embarrassed Shaquille O’Neal before his parents and left him teary eyed

Many regard O'Neal as one of the NBA's most brilliant basketball players. He's a winner of four NBA titles and proudly states that only three players throughout his career managed to dunk on him.

A large slice of O'Neal's pride comes from his claim of rarely being dunked upon. One such rare event occurred at the hands of player Derrick Coleman, and to O'Neal's dismay, it unfolded right in front of his mother, Lucille O'Neal, during a game in his native Newark.

“Never getting dunked on was a point of pride for me as a big man. One time in New Jersey, my hometown, I was on the court against Derrick Coleman in front of all our fans. Derrick is left-handed, quite the force to be reckoned with, and on that occasion, he was controlling the block. He dribbled once, twice, executed a drop step, and nudged me with a little elbow before dunking. I didn't even realize he'd dunked until the ball hit my face after sailing downwards. I looked to the stands, saw my mom, and felt a tear sting my eye,” O'Neal recalls.

To imagine how a young O'Neal might have reacted upon seeing his mom, Lucille, watching him get dunked upon stirs the feelings. His mother, who raised him and imbued him with strong values, had to witness her son getting slam dunked in a home game. It was a sight to forget.

ALSO READ: Dennis Rodman once revealed that he and Michael Jordan never talked despite winning three consecutive NBA titles together

Shaquille O’Neal's air travel challenges before acquiring a $27,000,000 private jet

With its imposing size, Shaquille O'Neal enjoys certain benefits but also faces several challenges, especially when it comes to commercial air travel. This struggle has been part of Shaq's life for a long time, enforcing specific travel routines to ensure his comfort during flights.

As he confessed to GQ Sports, he always opted for either the first seat on the plane or the exit row at the back. However, enduring lengthy flights proved particularly taxing for the NBA star. In the 80s, before his NBA generated wealth, he regularly flew commercially, which often resulted in uncomfortable situations like sharing his space with two snoring passengers.

Thankfully, times have changed for Shaq. Today, even though he might not find a bed that fits his size, he travels in Business Class (if not privately), as he did recently during a trip to Abu Dhabi. One could confidently say that air travel has become significantly less challenging for the Big Aristotle than it used to be.

He declares, "Now, owning my jet, I have not faced such an issue for the last 15 years. But, to put it plainly, it was a struggle back then. I would always aim to get the first seat, and if it wasn't available, I would try to get a seat in the exit row at the back. The longer flights were torturous. Once, I was sandwiched between two guys snoring soundly. Not on me, but beside me, if you catch my drift."

Advertisement

While it's only natural that travel problems like this would affect him given his stature, with his astounding net worth of $400,000,000, flying commercial hasn't posed much of an issue for O'Neal for quite some time now.



ALSO READ: LeBron James says ‘there will be a time’ to respond to current NBA champs Nuggets over last season's trash talk