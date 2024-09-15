‘I Do This Thing’: The Rock Reveals Unique Party Trick He Has for ‘Adult Parties’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most exciting personalities you will ever come across. The Brahma Bull is one of those rare gems who has proved himself in every phase of his life. He became one of the biggest superstars in WWE within no time and left the company, at a time when he could have made it big. But then, The Rock had his eyes set on Hollywood.

During his impressive Hollywood run, he has been part of several top-class projects, and one of them was the Fast and The Furious series. Another beloved film of him is an animated picture made by Disney, named, Moana. A sequel to the hit 2016 film, is set to release this November, and The Rock has been making media rounds to promote it.

So, in an interview with People this week, Johnson was asked if he has some unique party tricks. Johnson said that he dresses differently for the kid's party making his “pecs bounce” who are his fans. But he revealed that he has a different trick when he attends parties that are only for adults.

“With tequila, I do this thing where I can pick up a grape. Not with my hands, not with my feet, not even my mouth. Right now, my publicist is [looking at me] like, ‘Please, God, don’t say anymore. Don’t, please,” he said. Although it's not clear what the Rock is referring to, but one can only assume that he is talking about his muscular derriere.

Advertisement

Similarly, many fans of his won’t know that when he went to Hollywood, The Rock was rejected initially due to his muscular body. But then, he didn’t take it to heart rather he took it as a challenge, saying that he was not going to be confined to Hollywood, but Hollywood was going to confine to him. Today, he is one of the richest and biggest Hollywood actors in the world.

Talking about his WWE return, The Rock is expected to make a return to the company next year, when Monday Night RAW goes live. The Final Boss is also expected to cross paths with Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. But the match hasn’t been announced yet and it’s only speculated.