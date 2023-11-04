'I don't even know': Clippers' Bones Hyland's funny take on NBA In-Season Tournament rules

For the NBA season of 2023-24, the Los Angeles Clippers have set off on a promising foot.

Following their trade for James Harden, they faced a defeat at the hands of their local rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Presently, the team is bracing for their inaugural appearance in the NBA In-Season Tournament, set against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, November 10th.

Bones Hyland has openly shared his obliviousness towards the league's fresh tourney.

During a media interaction after practice, Hyland confessed, “I'm not even going to lie. I don't even know what's going on,” and couldn’t help but laugh uproariously at his statement.

It's a sentiment probably shared by a multitude of NBA fans and players alike.

Historically, the NBA envisioned an in-season contest to uphold the enthusiasm of fans and players for the upcoming Playoffs.

Despite that, it wasn't until 2023 that this concept was put into action.

JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson's Impressions of the NBA In-Season Tournament Court

The NBA has just begun its brand new In-Season tournament. This introduction aims to encourage players and teams to treat the regular season with heightened gravity and is the latest development of the existing NBA structure.

Seven matches marked the opening night on the freshly designed courts. Also, the unveiled court designs for the In-Season tournament were displayed on Twitter by the NBA.

Although the new designs and the tournament have sparked mixed reactions, the games have managed to be tremendously entertaining and exciting.

During a discussion about opening night's games, a humorous exchange occurred between JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson.

Redick was covering a game between the Bucks and Knicks when he chose to poke fun at one of his former teams, the Los Angeles Clippers, over the new NBA courts. Redick remarked,

"I found it disorienting. The first court I spotted was the Clippers, with a trophy design at mid-court. And I thought to myself, 'But the Clippers didn't win any trophy.'"

At the jibe thrown by Redick, his fellow commentator Jefferson couldn't help laughing heartily.

Swiftly coming back at Redick, Jefferson said, "Haven't you been part of the problem, JJ, what are you discussing?" To this, JJ responded humorously, admitting, "I am aware, I am fully aware, RJ."

