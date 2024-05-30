'I Don’t Ever Wanna Do That': Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Foresee Himself Retiring Inside the Cage After His Fight at UFC 302

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is all set to lock horns with current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, a pay-per-view event in the main event for the championship crown.

Poirier earned his third championship shot at the UFC lightweight championship after he showcased his elite-level performance at UFC 299, where he knocked out upcoming lightweight contender Benoit Saint-Denis with a hook punch.

Diamond has been competing in the UFC for almost a decade now, while Poirier, now 35, is growing older every passing day. Dustin has hinted at his potential retirement from mixed martial arts and the UFC, and this could be his last dance in the UFC octagon.

At UFC 302 Media Day, Dustin Poirier revealed he won't leave his UFC gloves on the canvas if he announces his retirement at UFC 302. Diamond revealed the reason for not hanging up his UFC gloves in the UFC cage, "Don't think so. Lay down the gloves and say, 'This is it'? I don't ever wanna do that; that's the problem because what if I do want to fight? And I know I'm gonna want to fight because it's always that way."

UFC 302 Match Card

UFC 302 pay-per-view will be another massive edition in the history books of UFC, where UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev will lock horns with Dustin Poirier in the main event for the championship gold. The card features more spectacular matches. Here is the list of matches.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: UFC Lightweight Championship

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Under Card

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono

Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards

Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo

