'I Don’t Feel the Need To Watch It': When Kobe Bryant Refused to Revisit His 81-Point Game For THIS Reason

The unveiling of an imposing 19-foot bronze statue of Kobe Bryant by the Los Angeles Lakers took place outside the Crypto.com Arena.

The statue, which weighs 4,000 pounds, features Bryant with his index finger raised as he made his exit from the court after his iconic 81-point game against Toronto on January 22, 2006.

Julie Rotblatt Amrany, who sculpted the statue, included a fascinating array of five championship trophies surrounding Bryant, all symbolizing his five Lakers titles.

The statue also showcases intricate personal elements such as all four of Bryant's daughters' names depicted as tattoos on the statue's arm.

The statue's base is packed with a photo reference for the piece, Bryant's memorable quote, and the box score from the epic game in 2006.

The day chosen for the unveiling held special significance due to the numerology of both Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The event was kept exclusive, and the Lakers team intends to pay tribute to Bryant by donning their 'Black Mamba' uniforms.

Unlike other NBA legends, Bryant never savored moments from his prestigious career in quite the same way.

Seven years after his monumental performance, Bryant revealed that he hadn't yet relived his remarkable 81-point game.

"To this day, I've never seen that game," Bryant told ESPN in 2013. "I don't feel the need to watch it. What am I going to learn? I don't watch those tapes. If I'm watching a film, it's usually for an upcoming opponent.”

Kobe Bryant's Historic 81-Point Game: Behind the Scenes and Aftermath

The match unfolded at Staples Centre, where Kobe awed the spectators with his incredible performance.

The Raptors were helpless against Bryant's relentless scoring. Jalen Rose, the Toronto guard then responsible for marking Kobe, admitted that they could have resorted to any means, however petty or terrible, just to prevent the Lakers' icon from scoring 81.

Fresh from playing over 40 minutes in four consecutive games, Kobe was supposed to take it easier. However, his striking performance compelled the Lakers to have him on the court for 42 minutes.

In a 2012 media scuffle, when asked if he could have touched a hundred points had he played the full 48 minutes, Kobe responded with assurance, conceiving that it would have been a close call.

Days after confessing that he had never seen his legendary performance, the esteemed Lakers player finally viewed the recording of the match.

He even conducted a live Twitter session while re-living his historic moment, marking the second-highest scoring record.

Bryant's 81-point game remains the top-scoring record for a Lakers player. He is followed by Elgin Baylor with 71 and Wilt Chamberlain with 66.

