'I Don't Give A F---': Rampage Jackson Shares His Thoughts On Conor McGregor's Withdrawal From UFC 303

UFC veteran Rampage Jackson recently gave his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from the Michael Chandler fight. Quinton claimed The Notorious was a pioneer of the sport. Rampage also does not appear to care about a potential retirement for the Irishman.

Jackson believes in allowing McGregor to entertain fans in-and-outside the octagon. As a fan of The Notorious, Rampage wishes to witness the Irishman expand his avenues outside of mixed martial arts.

Rampage Jackson defends Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal

Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in the much-anticipated UFC 303. This fight was revealed as The Biggest Comeback In UFC History due to The Notorious’ infamous ankle injury against Dustin Poirier.

Fans anticipated to watch McGregor put on a show in his long-awaited comeback fight. However, The Notorious backed out of UFC 303 after he suffered an injury. This seemingly crushed millions of fans who hoped to witness a legendary comeback.

Critics are now anticipating a possible retirement for Conor McGregor. As disappointing as the update was, a former UFC champion does not seem bothered in the slightest. Quinton Rampage Jackson recently defended the Irishman in regard to the withdrawal.

Calling The Notorious a ‘young legend of the sport,’ Jackson claimed himself to be a McGregor fanatic. The UFC veteran also wishes fans did not get caught up with the fact and allow the Irishman to follow his other endeavors.

“If he wanna come back, let him come back,” said Jackson. Rampage also expressed his desire to witness McGregor step into boxing for the second time. He also wishes to watch the Irishman being involved in several movie roles.

Rampage also declared Conor McGregor as the reason why UFC is ‘a household name.’ The unbothered UFC veteran claimed to not care about the Irishman pulling out of fights. “I don’t give a f*** if he pulled out of fights,” said Jackson.

Dana White gives update on Michael Chandler’s future after Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303

After Conor McGregor pulled out, the UFC 303 card changed drastically. The event is scheduled to be headlined by Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka. Both light heavyweight contenders have taken this up on short notice to replace McGregor vs Chandler.

This leaves Michael Chandler with no opportunities. Iron had anticipated to fight Conor McGregor for a long time. The president of the UFC Dana White recently gave his thoughts on the American contender’s future.

“I think poor Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor,” said White. Revealing Iron to be one of the best athletes he has ever worked with, Dana expressed to work under the American contender’s terms.

“We’ll do whatever he wants,” claimed the UFC president. White also declared Chandler as a good human being. According to Dana White, Michael looks to fight Conor McGregor and nobody else for his next fight.

Michael Chandler recently gave an emotional response regarding the cancellation of the bout. However, he looks determined to face his next challenge and update fans on what his future plans will be.