‘I Don’t Know How You Guys Do It’: Brock Lesnar Once Confessed to Hating Life in WWE, Reveals Hall of Famer

One of the most demanding aspects of pro wrestling is its unrelenting nature of routine. Traveling from arena to arena while still staying in shape requires a great deal of determination. And Brock Lesnar hated this facet of this back-breaking business despite receiving an early push right from the gate in 2002.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently revealed Brock Lesnar admitted to him hating life as a pro wrestler.

When Brock Lesnar made his main roster debut, he was pushed as “The Next Big Thing.” Lesnar rubbed elbows with major stars like The Undertaker, Big Show, Kurt Angle, and many others during his early days in WWE.

In the first year of his WWE arrival, Lesnar defeated The Rock to claim the WWE Championship, becoming the youngest top titleholder in WWE history.

However, Brock Lesnar expressed his frustrations with the business, particularly with the demanding travel schedule, during a conversation with Kevin Nash while they were travel companions. At the time, Lesnar was about a month old on the main roster of WWE. Off-topic, Brock Lesnar was once stunned to meet a WWE star who was stronger than him.

While speaking on a recent edition of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled Brock Lesnar confessing he hated his life as a pro wrestler. According to Nash, the constant travel, workouts, and relentless nature of the job were wearing Lesnar down.

On Kliq This, Nash recalled Lesnar telling him, “‘I’ve been doing this shit for a couple months. I fu**ing hate it.’ He hated it. He was just like, ‘I don’t get it, man. I don’t know how you guys drive 300 miles every fu**ing day, do this sh*t, get in the car, go to the gym and do it again.”

On being asked how he does it, Nash humorously responded by stating that he does it over and over again because he can’t sing and dance for money.

Despite being paid handsomely, Lesnar seemed fed up with the lifestyle of a pro wrestler. As a result, Brock Lesnar left WWE after spending less than two years. During his time away from WWE, Lesnar signed with NJPW before exploring the NFL and UFC.

Ultimately, after 8 long years, Brock Lesnar made his comeback in WWE in 2012. However, this time Lesnar worked a lighter schedule.

At present, Brock Lesnar has yet to make his return to WWE. The Beast Incarnate was last seen at SummerSlam 2023, where he conceded defeat to Cody Rhodes.

His reported return earlier this year at Royal Rumble was shot down due to his alleged involvement in legal cases related to Vince McMahon. It remains to be seen when the 10-time world champion finally makes his much-awaited return.

