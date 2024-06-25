‘I Don't Know If She Has That Dog in Her...’: Skip Bayless On Caitlin Clark After Fever Star’s First Loss Against Angel Reese

After Caitlin Clark's underwhelming performance in the Fever's recent loss against the Chicago Sky, sports commentator Skip Bayless did not hold back in his critique of the young star. Despite Clark's remarkable double-double of 17 points and 13 assists, Skip questioned her ability to rise to the occasion in clutch moments.

Pointing out her lack of aggression and scoring attempts in critical late-game situations, Skip expressed doubts about whether Caitlin possesses that essential competitive fire commonly found in elite players. The analyst took a rather unusual jab at the Fever rookie and said, ”Caitlin, I don't know if she has that dog in her.”

Although he did not wait too long to take an opposite turn from his narrative, Bayless went on and said, "I know she's got talent, distant shooting talent, and a gift for passing the basketball, but I don't know if she has that dog in her because I start to wonder."

However, he did acknowledge that the expectations landed on the young star are too skeptical for the moment given her performance in the last game.

In contrast, Skip lauded rookie Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky for her impactful performance down the stretch, helping her team overcome a significant deficit to secure the win. Drawing a comparison between Reese's clutch play and Clark's passive showing in crunch time, Skip emphasized the importance of possessing that innate competitive drive to close out games effectively.

Kate Martin puts her support for Caitlin Clark

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin has come out in strong support of her close friend and former teammate, Caitlin Clark, amidst the mounting pressure on the Indiana Fever sensation in her debut season in the WNBA.

Clark, known for her stellar collegiate career that drew in unprecedented viewership for the league, has faced criticism for not replicating her college success at the professional level. Martin, in an interview with Fox5 News, defended Clark against the high expectations placed on her, stating that it is unfair to expect perfection from the young guard.

Martin said, “Caitlin is phenomenal and she is having a great rookie season. I think people are really hard on her and expecting her to be perfect. That’s unrealistic, right?”

However, the bond between Martin and Clark, forged during their time as teammates at Iowa, remains unwavering despite their paths diverging in the WNBA. Martin’s unwavering support for her friend extends beyond the basketball court, with the Aces star making it a priority to keep Clark’s spirits high amidst the intense scrutiny she faces.

