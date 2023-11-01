‘I expect the NCAA to do something’: Colorado coach Deion Sanders wants his players reimbursed after robbery during UCLA loss

The loss against UCLA wasn't the only loss that the Colorado Buffaloes had this Weekend. But above that, the personal belongings of Colorado players were stolen from their lockers.

On October 1, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes had a conversation with the media and made some controversial statements. Here's what exactly Dean Sanders said about open theft:

Deon Sanders asked for compensation for the Colorado players, naming responsible parties

The head coach of Colorado Buffaloes, when talking with the media this Tuesday, revealed the names of parties that are responsible for compensating the players. His specifications towards the parties responsible for paying back the Colorado Buffaloes are what is making buzz on the internet.

"Our kids got robbed during the game last week, I think that's a travesty. I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. These are college kids. I'm pretty sure they don't think about insurance at this point in their life," said Deon Sanders, in talks with the media representatives.

Going forward, Deon Sanders also revealed how the NCAA missed educating the Colorado players about the insurance. The head coach said that all the stuff that's been robbed from the lockers of the players needs to be replaced or compensated.

"All of that stuff should be replaced. This is the Rose Bowl, they say it's the Granddaddy Of Them All, right? I'm sure Granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids," stated Deon Sanders, using Graddaddy as a metaphor.

The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes revealed that he's going to make a list of all players who have lost their personal belongings to theft. But despite making the list, Deon explained that it won't be possible to get everything these players lost back to them. Sanders came up with a solution.

"They probably won't be able to get their items back, but we should be able to reimburse them," suggested Deon Sanders. Talking about UCLA and the NCAA, no reaction came from the organizations. However, the cast is registered with the Pasadena Police Department, and an investigation is going on.

There's no surety about anything so far, and it's only time that will reveal what NCCA does in this case, whether they decide to get back the player's valuables or get them reimbursed. However, any final decision depends upon when the investigation ends. Let's see what happens.