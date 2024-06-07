'I F***** That One Up': Dana White Retracts Statement Regarding Power Slap Having More Followers Than Real Madrid

Dana White recently issued an apology concerning a claim he made on a podcast. On X (formerly Twitter), the President of the UFC tweeted out a correction regarding an assertion he had made about his secondary venture Power Slap.

White claimed that the Power Slap social media handle had surpassed popular professional sports teams. After he was called out, the President of the UFC did not double down and retracted the statement.

Dana White retracts assertion regarding power slap

Power Slap is a sport that consists of competitors open hand slapping each other. The catch is, defending the slap is barred. Throughout the brief stint in popularity of the sport, fans have been criticizing White for promoting the venture.

On numerous occasions, Dana White has defended Power Slap. Recently, the 54-year old accused the said sport of amassing more followers than popular sports teams. This has gone viral on various platforms.

On the Flagrant Podcast, White said, “Every professional sports team, we [Power Slap] have more followers than them.” This was questioned by host Andrew Schulz as he brought up popular Football club Real Madrid.

Although White looked unsure, he later agreed. He claimed Power Slap to have racked up more followers than said professional teams. This accusation was later countered by fans on social media who provided evidence.

On Instagram, Read Madrid amassed a follower count of 162 million followers. Meanwhile, Power Slap has 3.9 million followers. This was noted by White and he retracted the said statement on Flagrant.

“Meant to say views. Yes I f***** that one up,” wrote White. The 54-year old CEO failed to double down on the accusation.

Dana White is not a fan of Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is scheduled to face Mike Tyson in a professional boxing bout. The fight is constantly criticized for the age difference shared by the fighters. President of the UFC Dana White was recently witnessed enraged regarding the bout.

White expressed his desire to witness Jake Paul get knocked out. The 54-year old denied accusations regarding his involvement in setting up the fight. It seems like Dana has a strong disdain toward the bout judging by the interview.

Dana also brought up Jake Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury, where The Problem Child lost. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson was revealed to be streamed on Netflix. This was touched on by White who called it a ‘brilliant move.’

“I love Mike and nobody wants to see Mike getting beat by this j*** o**,” ended White. Dana’s friendship with Mike Tyson is well-documented. He expressed concern for Iron’s age and does not wish the former champion to be injured.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul was recently postponed. The former heavyweight champion was revealed to have undergone a medical emergency concerning an ulcer flare-up.