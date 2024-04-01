‘I Feel Even Stronger Now’: Max Holloway Reflects on His Fight Camp for Match With Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Max Holloway silenced doubters with a third-round knockout of The Korean Zombie last August. Can he do the same against a different kind of challenge? Blessed returns to lightweight to face Justin Gaethje in a highly anticipated BMF title fight at UFC 300 on April 13th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Holloway, known for his relentless pressure and boxing, showed his finishing ability against Korean Zombie. A right hand sent his opponent crashing to the canvas early in the third round, securing a dominant victory. Now, he sets his sights on Gaethje, a knockout artist known for his raw power and aggressive style.

Will Holloway's volume and speed trump Gaethje's explosiveness? Hear from the man himself.

Max Holloway Aims to Silence Doubters With Improved Conditioning

Holloway isn't just talking a big game; his recent training camp reflects a clear shift in strategy. He acknowledged in a YouTube video, "I always felt pretty strong for a 145er [featherweight]. I feel even stronger now at 155 [pounds]." This emphasis on strength is evident in his training regimen, "We are moving more weight around in camp..."

However, strength isn't the only focus. Holloway recognizes the importance of maintaining his signature speed at the higher weight class. He added, "I feel more faster too. We are doing a lot more reactive stuff here just to keep the speed up to go up to the weight class." This well-rounded approach suggests a determined effort to address the challenges of increasing weight.

Holloway also addressed his past defeat to Dustin Poirier at lightweight in 2019. While acknowledging the loss, he blames limited training time. "Everybody keeps bringing up the fight with Poirier at the 155 fight, and it is what it is. No excuses," Holloway said.

He continued, highlighting the difference in preparation this time around, "I just had six weeks for that camp. This camp, I had 10 or more weeks." With a more extended training period, Holloway seems intent on proving his first lightweight foray wasn't indicative of his potential at 155 lbs.

A lot of people have been counting out Holloway for this fight. Joe Rogan talked about this in his podcast with Joey Diaz.

Why Holloway Has a Fighting Chance Against Justin Gaethje

In episode #2128 of the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan shed light on why Max Holloway's previous performance at lightweight doesn't spell doom for his upcoming clash with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Rogan explained, “A lot of people are counting him out... But he’s got a lot of time to prepare for this. The first fight when he fought 55 when he fought Dustin; that was a short-notice fight.”

According to Rogan, this lack of preparation time at a higher-weight class was a significant factor in Holloway's loss to Poirier. Now, with adequate time to adapt, Rogan hints at a more evenly matched fight, suggesting Holloway’s improved readiness could turn the tables against Gaethje.

As fight night approaches, the question isn't just who will win but how the strategies and preparations of both fighters will unfold under the bright lights of the T-Mobile Arena?

