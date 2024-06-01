‘I Feel Like I’m Getting Hammered’: Caitlin Clark Reveals Level of Difficulty From College Basketball to WNBA

Caitlin Clark came into the WNBA as someone who will change the entire dynamic of the league. However, the NCAA record holder is having a tough time while dealing with physicality even though his numbers are improving on the court.

What did Clark say?

"I feel like I'm getting hammered," Clark said via Dominic Miranda of WTHR. "I just—I don't know." In Thursday's 103-88 loss to the Seattle Storm, Clark thought she was the victim of a couple of missed calls. The worst occurred towards the end of the third quarter when she seemed to have been heavily fouled during a missed layup attempt, but there was no whistle.

What did Christie Sides say?

Clark was obviously unhappy, but she said nothing and just brooded for a little while. Rather, head coach Christie Sides took the initiative, getting called for a technical foul after lecturing officials.

Sides said, "Caitlin's learning, she's fighting. The whole 40 minutes she's in the game — on both ends — she's getting beat up."

Clark continues to improve on the court

Clark has demonstrated her perseverance throughout, pointing out that opponents "get away" with a lot. However, ten games into her professional career, her play on the court ought to be the main conversation starter, but whether she's receiving the calls she deserves is a major talking point.

Although the former Iowa star hasn't helped the Fever win many games, Clark has left an impression. Her average through nine games is 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while her field goal and three-point percentages are 37.7 and 32 percent, respectively.

On May 29, however, Clark made history by becoming the first WNBA rookie and only the fourth player in history to finish a game with at least 30 points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. This happened against the Los Angeles Sparks.

