'I Felt Kinda...': Randy Orton Reveals Why John Cena Rejected His Pitch For Final Match In 2025

Randy Orton and John Cena's final match in 2025 is not as simple as it seems. Although it's an encounter that every wrestling fan is eager to watch, it hasn't been planned so far. According to The Viper, Randy Orton, and even John Cena have turned down their iconic match for a reason.

During a recent appearance on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Orton mentioned that Cena himself rejected the idea when he approached him. Cena reportedly said that he would only consider it if the creative team came up with the idea.

"When I brought it up to him, I felt kind of like a mark, like, 'Hey, you wanna do one more?' He shut it down right away and said, 'If creative comes up with it, then we'll do it,' kinda thing," Orton said.

During the podcast interview with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton explained that John Cena told him he never pitched ideas to WWE Creatives and always worked with what was given to him. Orton agreed with Cena, saying he had never pitched anything to the writers and always made the best of the material he was given.

Orton further shared, "John Cena was like, 'Randy, you know I've never pitched anything. I always do my best with whatever they give me.' I'm like, 'Man, that's me.' I've never had a pitch. I've never set myself up to be let down. I'm never like, 'Hey, writers, here's a six-page storyboard of everything I wanna do for the next six months.' Not once. Not once."

Advertisement

Also Read: Randy Orton Reveals His Wife Will Make Final Call About His WWE Retirement

While we can't say the same about Orton, it certainly holds true for Cena. The 16-time WWE Champion has always been loyal to the company and has consistently fulfilled its requests. Cena has been a cornerstone of the company and has also been a part-time wrestler in recent years.

In his return matches, he has made efforts to elevate other superstars, including Austin Theory, Solo Sikoa, Bray Wyatt, and Roman Reigns. Many WWE fans are eager for a match between Cena and Randy Orton because Orton has been one of Cena's greatest rivals in WWE.

Orton and Cena have competed in 261 matches, with Orton winning only 44 times. Cena has an impressive record, but fans still hope to see them face off again. We'll have to wait and see if it happens next year.

Also Read: Randy Orton Picks John Cena As His First Choice To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame in Futur