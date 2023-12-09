'I felt pretty insulted': Seth Rollins opens up about his true feelings towards CM Punk

Seth Rollins, the current WWE champion, recently expressed his true feelings about wrestler CM Punk on a podcast. Rollins stated that Punk insulted him for years, calling him names and talked negatively about WWE. Feeling affronted, Rollins said that Punk doesn't really know him or what he stands for.

The Best in the world, CM Punk, made his most anticipated return to WWE at the Allstate Arena Survivor Series 2023 pay-per-view. Wrestling fans all around the world were excited and happy with Punk’s comeback to WWE after almost a decade.

However, the current WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins did not have the same reaction to the return of the so-called best in the world, CM Punk. He was caught on a fan's camera, where he appeared to be pissed at Punk's return and pointed the middle finger at him.

Fans were surprised to see Rollins's reaction and were wondering if it was real or just part of the show. Later, reports revealed that Seth Rollins was among the few WWE employees who knew Pepsi Phil was coming back, and that his reaction was scripted.

Another report suggested that Punk is set to face Seth Rollins as his first opponent. Both superstars had some personal problems in the past, and WWE wants to work on their storyline.

According to reports, both superstars could face each other at Royal Rumble 2024 or WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins reacts to CM Punk

WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins recently appeared on an SI media podcast, where he expressed his true feelings about The Best in the World, “CM Punk said some really bad things about me. Talked down about me for years & the company for years. I'm talking some really bad stuff. Called me a bootlicker & crap like that.”

The Drip God further expressed, “You don't know me. You don't know what I stand for. I'm a loyal person & I felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, and treated friends that I worked with. I don't need to get into any of the stuff with Colt Cabana if you want to look at that kind of stuff, that's out there. Just the way he treated people.”

The current WWE champion even said CM Punk claims he is the best in the world. But that’s not the case, "I am the best in the world."

