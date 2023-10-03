'I felt something powerful': When former UFC and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar met legendary Muhammad Ali

Brock Lesnar is unarguably one of the biggest combat sports stars of all time., He did it all from NCAA, WWE, and UFC. He dominated all big promotions with his presence and became champion there many times. Currently, Brock Lesnar is competing in WWE. He last had a match with Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam.

Back in 2016, the whole world was shocked and sad by the death of The Greatest. Many sportsmen and celebrities told how Ali inspired them in different ways.

One of those sportsmen was Brock Lesnar, who talked about Ali in a memorial interview of The Greatest. He said, “I got to meet Ali one time all I remember when I met and shook the man's hand was, he talked, never talked, At that point Parkinson, the Illness had taken over."

“But, I just remember when he extended his hand and he didn't have to say anything to me it was just, not weird vibe, it was such a gracious handshake and it was just very, I can't even put words to it."

What Muhammad Ali said to Brock Lesnar

