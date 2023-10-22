'I felt terrible for Taylor': When Travis Kelce' panicked about Taylor Swift having a conversation with daddy Kelce, that he wasn’t a part of

Imagine watching your partner having that first conversation with your parents, while you are standing away, just looking at them. Anyone can get nervous in such a place, imagining things like 'What are they talking about?' Something similar happened with Travis Kelce when he saw his rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift having a conversation with his father. During one of the podcast episodes of Kelce Brothers, Travis Kelce shared his reaction to watching Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce talk. Here's what the star player of the Kansas City Chiefs said:

Travis Kelce on how it felt watching Taylor Swift and father Ed Kelce having a conversation

The Kansas City Chiefs were up against the Denver Broncos on October 13. Amidst the happiness of winning the match by 19-8, Travis Kelce was also worried about Taylor Swift talking to his father Ed Kelce. During one of the episodes of New Heights, a podcast run by Travis and Jason Kelce, Travis expressed how he felt so nervous and terrified watching Taylor and Ed having a conversation.

Also Read: Who is Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce? What we know so far about NFL star's dad

The star player of the Kansas City Chiefs expressed how he felt terrible about this situation. The exact statement that he made was, "This is a terrifying conversation. I feel terrible." Going ahead, Travis Kelce also revealed how terrible he felt for Swift, and went forward elaborating on the whole moment of them talking, in detail.

Talking about Taylor, he said, "I felt terrible for Taylor for being in the spot like that." Referring to the popular picture of Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce standing next to each other, the star player of the Kansas City Chiefs stated, "You can just see in this picture, all he's doing is just absolutely pumping her up." The conversation became fun when Jason Kelce made a hilarious statement.

Also Read: Who is Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce? What we know so far about NFL star's mom

What was Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce's conversation about?

Jason Kelce made a hilarious comment, in an attempt to guess what Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce might have talked about while standing next to each other in the stadium. The center player for the Philadelphia Eagles, hilariously said, "He's probably saying ‘I've taken all of your CDs out at the local library and I've started to burn into my computer because that is legal as a tax-paying citizen".

Talking about Travis Kelce , he has been one of the core players of the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though his performance in the last match didn't earn praise, everyone has great hopes for him, for the next match against Los Angeles Chargers. Do you think he’ll be able to score a yard this time?