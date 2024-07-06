MH: ‘I For Sure Feel Like CJ Got the Opportunity’: Tank Dell Thinks CJ Shroud Can Take Over Patrick Mahomes

C.J. Stroud established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL last season, capturing Offensive Rookie of the Year accolades after leading the Houston Texans to the playoffs. If not the finest, he had one of the best rookie seasons.

Stroud's skills have earned the confidence of his teammates. In a recent podcast appearance, his colleague, wide receiver Tank Dell, stated that C.J. Stroud might eventually challenge reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes for the title of NFL's top quarterback.

CJ Shroud can take over Patrick Mahomes

Heading into Year 2, one of Stroud's teammates who burst out alongside him as a rookie wide receiver, Tank Dell, is optimistic about the type of player Stroud can become in the future.

Teammate Tank Dell recently discussed Stroud's preparation for every game, along with that of his teammates, on an episode of I Am Athlete. Stroud's success can be attributed to this kind of commitment to his craft, which can put him in Patrick Mahomes' class at the top of the league quarterback rankings.

Dell stated: "I for sure feel like C.J. got the opportunity to be the best quarterback in the league, not just because of who he is to me, but because of what I'm seeing him do each and every week."

The Houston Texans receiver used Stroud's habit of sending teammates films of upcoming opponents at 11 p.m. to illustrate the quarterback's rookie mindset. He went on to say that C.J. needs to keep doing what he's doing to bridge the gap between him and Mahomes. He continued:

"Let's be honest, Mahomes is special. There will undoubtedly be a lot of work to be done with No. 7, but I just believe that if he keeps doing what he's doing, he'll be on the right track."

CJ Shroud had one of the best rookie seasons

C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons. After being picked with the second pick in 2023, Stroud went 9-6 in 15 starts, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Houston Texans star completed 63.9% of his passes in 15 games, averaging 8.2 yards per attempt. He led the NFL in passing yards per game and had the lowest interception rate among qualified quarterbacks, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl accolades while ranking seventh in the league MVP vote.

As a rookie, Stroud demonstrated his ability to shine in the heat of the moment, leading the Texans to multiple one-score wins. Stroud will have to repeat the process several times to reach Mahomes. As defenses learn more about Stroud's habits, life will grow more difficult for the quarterback. To remain competitive, the key will be to evolve constantly.

