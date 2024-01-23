‘I give up man’: LeBron James hits out at ref for no-call after Scoot Henderson leaves arm bloodied with scratch

Undeniably, Los Angeles Lakers' superstar, LeBron James is dissatisfied with the umpiring in Sunday's match against Portland Trail Blazers.

On Monday, James uploaded an image to his Instagram stories, showcasing his arm marked with various open bleedings.

His caption hinted at an unaddressed issue regarding the referee's failure to call a foul. He punctuates his disappointment bluntly; "I give up man."

The purpose of this post was to call into question the game's umpiring, notwithstanding the Lakers' victory at 134-110.

Despite marking 28 points, and contributing five assists and rebounds each, James seems to be consumed by the physical backlash he endured without due penalty.

The Lakers committed 18 fouls, while the Trail Blazers were penalized for 21 fouls. Interestingly, James got some accidental scratches on his body during the third quarter when the Blazers' new player, Scoot Henderson, incidentally scratched him.

This isn't the first instance in 2024 where James aired his grievances towards the referees. It seems to add to his growing discontent regarding the current season's standards for what constitutes a foul.

With the victory against the Blazers, the Lakers leveled their performances to 22-22 as they attempted to recuperate from a rough phase at the end of 2023. As of now, they rank ninth in the Western Conference.

LeBron speaks out: Addressing D'Angelo Russell and Lakers trade speculations

On Monday, LeBron James, the superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, demonstrated his affection for guard D'Angelo Russell on social media.

Russell expressed his delight in playing with the Lakers, especially after the team's dominant victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

In the clash with Portland, Russell had an exceptional performance, accumulating 34 points through 14-of-21 field goal attempts. He also contributed eight assists in the Lakers' victory.

Since rejoining the starting lineup in his last five games, Russell is fully leveraging this opportunity by scoring an average of 27.2 points per game.

His shooting is also commendable with 55.9 percent field goals and 53.7 percent three-pointers.

There have been speculations about Russell being traded as the season's deadline approaches. However, his recent social media activity suggests his preference to remain with the Lakers.

James visibly backs Russell, who is currently in his second term with the franchise that initially selected him in the 2015 NBA Draft.

This season, the player who was formerly the No. 2 overall pick, is averaging 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Further, he boasts a shooting accuracy of 48.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the three-point range.

