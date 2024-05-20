'I Had Jamal Murray in Handcuffs': Anthony Edwards Mocks Nuggets Star After Timberwolves Reach Western Conference Finals

After securing a 98-90 win in Game 7, the Minnesota Timberwolves are advancing to the Western Conference Finals, leaving the Denver Nuggets behind. Despite a shaky start, Anthony Edwards managed to find his rhythm in the second half, driving the team towards the victory.

Following the game, he confidently trash-talked the Nuggets' guard, Jamal Murray, claiming, "I had Jamal in handcuffs!"

Although Edwards only scored 16 points overall, a critical 12-point surge in the second half allowed the Wolves to erase a 20-point deficit and claim victory. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels were the top scorers, each contributing 23 points to the team total.

Murray, despite Edwards' boast, scored an impressive 35 points in this game. However, during the series, Edwards did successfully limit Murray’s performance to an average of 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists over seven games.

While Murray is undoubtedly an exceptional guard, he isn't comparable to the guard pair the Timberwolves are slated to face in round two: Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Restraining these two will likely be a far more formidable challenge.

Nikola Jokić Reflects on Nuggets' Loss to Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets have officially brought their season to a close, but not in a way they or their fans would have wanted – they lost their home-ground advantage by squandering a 20-point lead in Game 7.

Michael Malone, visibly irate in talks with the media, contrasts heavily with Nikola Jokic's more composed disposition.

"The victorious team is always superior," Jokic commented post-match. "In a seven-match series, the winning side unquestionably emerges as the better team." Most analysts, critics, and NBA aficionados anticipated a victorious season for the Denver Nuggets and hoped for a repeat of their NBA champion status.

They maintained a firm standing as favorites throughout the season and a major portion of the playoffs. Contrarily, the team couldn't secure a place in the Western Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokic speculated this could be because other teams had significantly improved since the last season.

Uncertain about the failure to repeat their triumph, Jokic expressed, "It's a challenge because teams are probably more enthusiastic, and possess better skills than last year. All teams have improved, and everyone likely wants to defeat us. That's how I see it."

With the season-ending unexpectedly early, the Denver Nuggets, along with Nikola Jokic, will have an extended summer break than anticipated. If a positive can be found in their loss, it's the prospect of the team's likely increased competitive drive in the coming season compared to this one.

