‘I had to put him in his place’: When Tom Brady wrestled and got body slammed by THIS former teammate

Recently, Tom Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, invited renowned boxer Canelo Alvarez to his podcast. One topic of discussion was which former teammate Brady would desire to punch. Brady light-heartedly named Matt Cassel.

"Matt was extremely robust. He joined the Patriots during the off-season program, and our rapport was exceptional," Brady shared. "We had hearty laughter every day. We started wrestling and Matt was extraordinarily powerful. He overpowered me, pinned me down and I couldn't budge. Eventually, Rodney Harrison intervened, warning Matt, 'If you cause any harm to Tom, I will retaliate fiercely.' That was the final time Matt and I wrestled," Brady reminisced.

Cassel responded, "I am aware that I've always had a face perfect for punching, but at the same time, I believe he still vividly recalls the day of our wrestling match." He added, "Knowing that even after 15 or so years he still remembers that day when I tossed him on the field, treating him like a younger sibling, I can’t help but feel quite amused."

Cassel revealed that Harrison was anxious about Cassel potentially harming Brady. He recalled Harrison warning him by saying, "Matt, you need to get off him right away. If you hurt Brady, prepare to face my wrath. Additionally, if you injure Brady, you are sure to be expelled from the team the very next day. Also, be certain that we, the entire team, will retaliate against you." To this, Cassel admitted, "He made valid points, and I duly noted them all." OK, it was his fault. It was his fault, but I just had to put him in his place.'"

Wayne Rooney takes the helm as manager at Birmingham, owned by Tom Brady

Wayne Rooney, who will revert to managing roles in England, recently landed the position of manager for Birmingham City, a Championship side team. The club confirmed this change on Wednesday, granting Rooney a 3½-year deal.

Rooney, highly regarded from his tenure at Manchester United, departed from his position as the head coach for D.C. United on Sunday following the team's inability to qualify for the Major League Soccer playoffs for two straight seasons. He is now joining Birmingham City, where NFL star Tom Brady publicly declared in August his role as a minor owner and chairman of the advisory board.

John Eustace, who previously helmed Birmingham City, will hand over the managerial duties to Rooney. Under Eustace's 15-month leadership, Birmingham City managed to secure the sixth spot in the Championship, clinching five victories out of their first 11 matches before his term abruptly concluded on Monday.

Eustace's triumphant stint last season contributed significantly to Birmingham City steering clear of demotion, despite facing turbulent situations such as two unsuccessful acquisition attempts and a potential points penalty due to breaching EFL regulations.

