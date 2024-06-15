‘I Hate the Boston Celtics’: Joel Embiid Makes Brutally Honest Admission Before Celtics vs Mavericks NBA Finals Game 4

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid didn't mince words when discussing the Boston Celtics during ESPN's NBA Countdown on Friday. "I can't stand them, I hate Boston," Embiid stated bluntly. Despite his strong feelings, he acknowledged the city's passionate fanbase and team's talent.

The comments came as the Celtics were on the cusp of clinching their 18th NBA title. Embiid was also candid about the Celtics' dominance this season.

"They got everything. That's a superteam right there," he said, noting their balanced roster that includes stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Despite this, he doesn't see a lasting dynasty. "I don't think so, not with the new CBA. And then, you've also got to understand, the whole East was kind of hurt this year, myself included," he explained.

Why Joel Embiid hates Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid's animosity towards the Boston Celtics isn't without reason. Throughout Embiid’s career, the 76ers have faced the Celtics multiple three times in the playoffs, and he has been on the receiving end of the disappointing losses all three times. In 2018, Embiid and his 76ers lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Celtics, followed by a first-round exit in 2020.

However, the most painful loss was in the 2023 East Semis when the 76ers blew a 3-2 series lead. The 76ers lost Game 6 at home in a brutal fashion and eventually the series in seven games.

This history of playoff heartbreak has fueled Embiid's hatred for the Celtics, a sentiment shared by many 76ers fans. His candid comments about "hating" Boston have resonated with the 76ers fanbase as many of them are now praising him for voicing their collective frustration.

Embiid indirectly asks Paul George to join 76ers

As the offseason approaches, Embiid hopes the 76ers can improve their roster, and with room for one more max player this summer, the 76ers are in a strong position to make a major signing. During his ESPN appearance, Embiid made a subtle yet clear attempt to recruit Los Angeles Clippers swingman, nine-time All-Star, Paul George.

"Great city, great fans, we got great players," said Embiid. "So hopefully this offseason we find a way to get better and add some pieces."

As Embiid said that, he had a playful side-eye glance towards George which was a clear signal of his interest in bringing the star player to Philadelphia.

Paul George, known for his two-way skills, averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in the 2023/24 NBA season. It's uncertain if George would leave the Clippers, but the 76ers fans and Embiid seem hopeful. His addition could be the key to helping Embiid and Tyrese Maxey compete for a championship.

Regardless of whether George joins the 76ers, the rivalry between the 76ers and Celtics will be one to watch, with Philadelphia aiming to challenge Boston's dominance and forge their own path to success.

