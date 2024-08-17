‘I Hate ’Wifey’ With My Whole Entire Soul’: Savannah James Recalls Telling LeBron James Not to Introduce Her as Wife

In a recent episode of her podcast, Everybody's Crazy, Savannah James candidly shared her strong dislike for being referred to as "wifey." Even before marrying NBA star LeBron James on September 14, 2013, Savannah expressed discomfort with the term, revealing that she once asked him not to introduce her as his wife.

Despite their longtime relationship since high school, she made it clear to LeBron that she deserved the title of wife only when the time was right, emphasizing the importance of respect and proper acknowledgment.

While Savannah no longer objects to being introduced as LeBron's wife, she continues to stand firm on her aversion to being called "wifey." Though not necessarily offensive to everyone, Savannah also talked about the time when she told LeBron that she doesn’t like being called his wife that early.



During the podcast, Mrs. James said, “When I tell you I hate, loath, "wifey" with my whole entire soul.”

[Timestamp - 19:47 ]

“Because n**** don’t call me your wifey and I’m not. I’m not. I had to politely tell my husband back in the day,” Savannah added.

Savannah also recalled the time when James had picked the nonchalant habit of introducing her everywhere he goes. She said, “He used to introduce me, 'This my wife, this my wife.' I had to put him to the side like, 'Excuse me, sir, don't introduce me as that, please. I'm not your wife and I deserve that title when the time is right. I don't want you to start to think that it's okay for you to say this.'"

The couple has been happily married for over ten years, serving as an inspiration to aspiring athletes who prioritize family and children. He also had the incredible experience of seeing his eldest son get drafted by the same team he plays for, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Only recently, LeBron got to feature along Bronny James in the latest NBA 2K25 trailer for a spectacular dunk play. The dynamic father-son duo is ready to light up the screen to flaunt their chemistry and skill on the virtual court.

This trailer is kind of a big deal for Bronny, who just got drafted by the Lakers. It would be exciting to watch him playing alongside his dad, and fans can't wait to see what he can do in the game. Everyone is also looking forward to finding out what his player rating will be in NBA 2K25. With the game coming out soon, there's a lot of buzz about Bronny's virtual basketball debut!

