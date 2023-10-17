‘I have always been the slowest man’: Tom Brady reveals hilarious ambition to break 100m record held by Usain Bolt

Tom Brady is one of the most legendary players to ever exist in the NFL. One reason why Tom has achieved so much in this season is because of the fact that he loved playing this game. He has been just so ambitious about it. But recently, Tom Brady revealed that the NFL isn't the only thing he has been ambitious about.

According to the NFL legend, he had this ambition to break Usain Bolt's 100m record. But as per Tom, he has always been the slowest man. Hilarious right? Well, let's dig deep into this topic and check out the exact statement of this NFL legend, right below. So without any delay, let's get started!

Tom Brady's ambition to break Usain Bolt's record

In the recently released episode of Tom Brady's popular podcast named 'Let's Go!' Tom Brady was accompanied by Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. The title of the episode is, 'Week 7 - The Game On and Off the Field, and the 2028 Olympics', and you can find it exclusively on Spotify . During this episode, the NFL legend talked about a lot of things, one of which was his hilarious ambition to break the 100-meter record of legend Usain Bolt.

Tom Brady has been one of the best NFL players of all time, known for his strategic acumen on the field more than his speed. So when he mentioned the fact that he wanted to break Usain Bolt's record, it left the cohosts amused. Following this reveal, Tom Brady left a hilarious comment. He said, "I have always been the slowest man," referring to why as much as he was ambitious about breaking Usain's record, it wasn't practically possible.

