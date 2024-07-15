‘I Hear a Rumor’s Going Round’: Tyson Fury Sends Smashing Message to England Ahead of Euro 2024 Finals Against Spain

In a recent viral clip, Tyson Fury energized England fans ahead of the Euro 2024 final. What did he say? Why is everyone talking about it? The heavyweight champion was seen jogging on a treadmill, passionately supporting the Three Lions with a heartwarming message.

With excitement and confidence, Fury’s words of encouragement have resonated across the nation. Can England finally end their 58-year wait? Fury believes so. His message is a motivational boost for the team. As the final approaches, England fans are hopeful. Will football really come home this time?

Tyson Fury's belief in the Three Lions

In his recent viral clip, Tyson Fury’s enthusiasm was unmistakable. While jogging on a treadmill, he shared his thoughts on England's upcoming Euro 2024 final against Spain. Fury began with an energetic, “Hi, guys. You know what? I hear a rumour’s going round. It's coming home. It's coming home. It's coming, football's coming home.”

Fury continued, urging the team forward, “Come on, the boys. Bring it home. Smash the Spaniards and bring it back.” His confidence in the team was evident. “It's been a long time coming, but I've got total faith in all lads,” he said.

As the Three Lions prepare for the final, fans are drawing inspiration from Fury's words. “Bit of business, guys. Enjoy. No pressure. God bless. Bring it home, you know,” he concluded.

England's journey to the final has been filled with determination and resilience. After a slow start, they have shown their strength, culminating in a thrilling semi-final victory over the Netherlands. With key players like Harry Kane and Declan Rice leading the charge, the team is ready for the ultimate challenge against a formidable Spanish side.

Can McGregor pocket 6 million?

Conor McGregor isn't just throwing punches; he's also placing savvy bets across the board . Dubbed Mystic Mac for his often uncanny predictions, McGregor's latest wagers are on the global soccer stage. He’s backing Spain with a hefty bet to clinch the Euro Cup with a precise 3-1 victory, eyeing a cool $4 million payout.

Not stopping there, he’s also put his money on Argentina to grab the Copa America crown, which could net him another $1 million. His betting spree isn’t limited to soccer, though. Recently, McGregor scored a win when Nate Diaz triumphed over Jorge Masvidal, boosting his bank by $1.6 million.

With such success, the buzz around his predictions—and potential UFC comebacks—is only getting louder. Could this winning streak hint at more surprises from McGregor? Only time will tell!

