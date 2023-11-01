‘I just care so much about winning’: Bills’ superstar QB Josh Allen responds to Tom Brady calling him a ‘f--king stud’ amid injury concern

Josh Allen is famous for his violent defense style. Even though not everyone is a fan of Josh Allen’s aggressive play style, he has helped the Buffalo Bills win numerous times.

Talking about people who like Allen’s violent play style, Tom Brady is one of the famous names. In fact, during one of the episodes of his podcast, Tom Brady called him a stud.

Here’s how Josh Allen responded to that:

Tom Brady’s advice to Josh Allen on getting more ball runs

Allen Josh was suspected of being injured against the New York Giants when he was taken from the ground mid-game. Bobby Okereke hit Josh, which led him to hit his head on the turf. The concession spotter took him to a blue medical tent, but he came to play.

On the recently released episode of Tom Brady’s podcast called Let’s Go , accompanied by Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. Allen Josh was the star appearance of that episode, and the four talked about a variety of things, Allen’s style of playing, for example. Brady suggested to Allen some tips amidst the recent injury risk.

During the episode, Jim Gray asked Tom Brady to share some advice from the perspective of a quarterback with Allen Josh. And Tom Brady was straightforward and clear with what message he sent to Allen Josh, which was nothing but how big of a fan Tom Brady is.

"I would love to see Josh save those for very special moments and special occasions to run the ball rather than to run the ball six minutes into the game on a 2nd-and-6. Not that he shouldn’t run, but when he does run, f***ing slide and make sure no one hits you,” shared Tom Brady.

But that’s just not it. “because I don’t want to see him ever get hurt, and I want to see him out there playing every week because he’s such a f***ing stud. He’s got to evolve his thinking a little bit, just to be a little smarter,” added Tom Brady to his previous statement.

Josh Allen’s reply to Tom Brady when called fuc***g stud by the NFL legend

According to Tom Brady, Allen Josh needs a little bit of improvement in terms of how he thinks on the ground. But to be called out fuc***g stud by one of the greatest players in NFL history is something special. Allen Josh didn’t just settle with Brady’s statement but came forward replying to it.

"He is right, I’m not saying that he’s wrong, but you could get hurt in the pocket just as much as you can outside the pocket. That’s the only caveat that I have for that. You gotta go win a football game, and sometimes that calls upon me doing something like putting my body on the line for my teammates,” replied Allen Josh.

“..because of how much I do love my teammates and how much I see them working their tails off, too. That’s where the flip for me is so hard to turn off because I just care so much about winning football games, and sometimes it does cause the risk to be a little bit higher than maybe even the reward,” added Allen Josh.

Allen Josh agrees with what Brady suggested to him, however, from what he replied, it suggests that he likes to do things his own way. Tom Brady acknowledged this about Allen and compared him with his elder son, mentioning that he will do things his own way, doesn’t matter what happens.

Josh is pretty slow this season in terms of rush attempts compared to his first five seasons in the sport. In the 2023 season so far, he has only rushed 76-77 times. And above all, his recent hit against the New York Giants is something that needs to be worked upon. His ball running needs to be better. What do you think?