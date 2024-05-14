'I Know I Will': Jake Paul's Thoughts On His Ability To Withstand Mike Tyson's Power Punches

In a recent press conference for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, The Problem Child was questioned by a reporter regarding the veteran fighter’s well-documented power punches and the YouTuber’s ability to withstand them.

Mike Tyson is considered to be one of the most ferocious punchers in heavyweight boxing history. In his prime, Iron had knocked out forty-four opponents throughout his career, before retiring in 2005.

Can Jake Paul withstand Mike Tyson’s power in the ring?

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson bout hosted by Netflix has quickly become one of the most anticipated bouts of 2024. Both fighters look to put on a show and fans are excited to witness Iron’s long-awaited return.

In a recent press conference, Jake Paul was asked about Mike Tyson’s power. A reporter interrogated the YouTuber’s capability to endure the said power punches delivered by Iron in their much-anticipated boxing fight.

“I know I will be able to [take Mike Tyson’s power],” said Jake Paul. The Problem Child revealed that his natural state in the heavyweight division permits him to endure power punches.

Although the YouTuber's previous fights took place in the cruiserweight division, his fight against the 57-year-old is held in the heavyweight division.

The YouTuber also expressed his desire to prove fans wrong and claimed that they are underestimating his skills ahead of the eagerly-awaited bout.

Although the fighter claims to be scared ahead of the fight, he prides himself on getting through the adversity and reveals the challenges facing the boxing veteran.

“We’re gonna see, huh?” replied Mike Tyson, when he was asked about Paul’s statements. This rebuttal received a huge reaction from the crowd in the arena

Jorge Masvidal’s thoughts on Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson

UFC contender Jorge Masvidal’s rivalry with YouTuber Jake Paul goes all the way back. Although both fighters appeared to have settled their feud, Gamebred was recently witnessed attacking The Problem Child in interviews and press conferences.

In a recent interview with YouTuber djvlad, Masvidal spoke about Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. Although Gamebred is a huge fan of Tyson, he expressed the veteran’s age to regress his performance in the ring against The Problem Child.

“No matter how much of an athlete, and mean Tyson was in his prime, this is way past his prime,” said Jorge Masvidal. He also claimed that the brutal punches absorbed by Mike during his heyday might also affect his performance against Paul.

Tyson has fought tough contenders like Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, and Buster Douglas in his prime.

“Could Jake beat him, yeah,” said Jorge Masvidal. Since The Problem Child has shown impressive performances against Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, Gamebred predicted the YouTuber to win based on Iron’s old age.

Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in a much-anticipated boxing match. The duo’s first fight in the UFC ended up in a cliffhanger as the Stockton native suffered a loss via a doctor’s stoppage.