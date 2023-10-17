‘I landed more shots than Canelo’: Conor McGregor says he’d ‘love another go’ at Floyd Mayweather

It has been almost six years since two of the biggest stars in the combat industry collided, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are one the biggest stars of their sport.McGregor is UFC’s megastar on the flip side, Mayweather is considered the best boxer of this era. They both collided in 2017. In a crossover boxing matchup, it was one of the biggest and most successful combat events.

McGregor lost the boxing contest against Mayweather in a ten-round boxing match, McGregor was currently out of competition since 2021 when he injured his leg in an MMA match against Dustin. He is now training for his return expected to make his return early next year. McGregor has now dropped a hint of a possible boxing comeback.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor II

McGregor is quite active on social media. He loves to keep his fans updated about his life. McGregor is back in his training. Since then Conor has been mocking and hinting at his future opponents he recently mocked Nate Diaz. know he quoted a video showcasing the Floyd vs Canelo match he tweeted mocking Boxing champion Canelo. He asked if this was the best match of boxing. he further expressed he landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo did.

McGregor tweeted “ One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go.” McGregor is ready to go against Floyd for one more time. McGregor also called out KSI on Twitter. he said he versus KSI is a good match they both have achieved a lot in their lives

McGregor is in contract with UFC and is rumored to return soon and face Michael Chandler at UFC 300. Conor McGregor entered USADA and had to wait for at least six months to return back to competition as he had to pass some drug tests.

