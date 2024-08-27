‘I Love History Been Made’: Dwight Howard Stirs NBA Fans With Interesting Caitlin Clark Question

Caitlin Clark is on a roll. From the moment she entered the WNBA, expectations were sky-high, and she has done nothing but exceed them.

Athlete’s recent performance against the Atlanta Dream is just another testament to her incredible talent. Leading the Indiana Fever to an 84-79 victory, she racked up 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block. All in 37 minutes of action, shooting 6/14 from the field and 4/9 from beyond the arc. It’s no surprise that Clark is the talk of the league, and even NBA legend Dwight Howard couldn’t help but weigh in on her rising star.

After the game, Howard took to social media to share his thoughts. His post on X (formerly known as Twitter) sparked a conversation that quickly caught fire. "Will Caitlin Clark be the first player to win ROTY & MVP since Candace Parker (side eye emoji),".

Howard asked, clearly impressed by what he’s seen from Clark so far. This simple question sent fans into a frenzy, and they didn’t hold back their opinions.

One fan passionately responded, "Aja Wilson is having the best season of all time by every metric." It was clear this fan wasn’t convinced that Clark could eclipse Wilson’s historic run.

Another fan jumped in, saying, "No Dwight. Pay better attention, man, she isn’t even anywhere near the actual Top 5 candidates. " The debate didn’t stop there. A third fan added, "No. Love CC but Aja out her mind." This comment showed just how divided fans were on Howard’s question.

Advertisement

But amidst the debate, one fan’s reaction stood out, capturing the essence of the moment: "I Love History Been Made." This comment perfectly summed up the excitement surrounding Clark’s journey and the history she’s in the process of making. Whether or not she wins both ROTY and MVP, there’s no denying that Clark is carving out her own unique place in WNBA history.

As the Fever continue their season, with a 14-16 record placing them as the seventh seed in the league, all eyes will be on Clark. Her current averages of 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game are impressive, especially for a rookie. With games like Monday’s victory under her belt, Clark is proving that she’s not just here to meet expectations she’s here to redefine them.

Fans will continue to debate, discuss, and even argue over whether Clark can pull off what Candace Parker did years ago. And as they do, Clark will keep doing what she does best: playing the game at an elite level. Up next for her and the Fever is a matchup against the Connecticut Sun, where she’ll once again have the chance to showcase her skills. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain—Caitlin Clark is making history, and fans are here for every moment of it.

Advertisement

READ MORE: NBA Rumor: Russell Westbrook Requested No. 0 Jersey on Nuggets but Was Denied by Christian Braun