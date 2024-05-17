‘I Love it When They Chant Luka Sucks’: Luka Doncic Sarcastically Reveals His Motivation for Game 5 Heroics Against OKC

Mavericks star forward Luka Doncic proved once again why he is among the current best players in the NBA. With the series tied 2-2, a Game 5 win was crucial for both the teams, especially for OKC Thunder before they headed back to Dallas for a Make-or-break Game 6.

But Luka being Luka thwarted those plans and emphatically silenced the Oklahoma crowd with the Game-winning block.

In the post-game presser, Luka was asked about how he responds to opposing fans dissing him during the game. Doncic answered with a sarcastic tone, saying “I love it. And when they chant Luka Sucks, it gets me going. It's even better."

Doncic posted 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists while shooting 54% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc. Averaging 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.8 steals in this series, the Slovenian has been the second-best performer behind Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

But despite SGA being No.1 in the stats department, Doncic’s impact on the ongoing conference semifinals indicates that Dallas has the momentum.

The Thunder crowd tried its best in throwing Luka Legend off his game with the aforementioned 'Luka Sucks' chants. But Doncic nonetheless plowed ahead and recorded his sixth career playoff triple-double in spite of a sprained right knee and sore left ankle.

Luka’s ability to cancel out the outside noise and thrive under pressure highlights the five-time All-Star’s mental toughness. Fortunately for the fans, this hasn’t been an isolated incident.

Times When Doncic Silenced the Crowd with Clutch Performances

Christmas Day at Phoenix

In the 2023-24 season alone, Doncic has been involved in some memorable last-minute heroics. Early this season on Christmas Day, Doncic turned in a remarkable performance against the Phoenix Suns where he scored 50 points.

As expected, the fans weren’t too thrilled to see Doncic scoring bucket after bucket and eventually began chanting against the Slovenian. In the post-game Interview, Doncic revealed about the satisfaction he gets when silences the crowd during road games:

Game 2: Mavs vs LAC 2024, 2024 Playoffs

It was somewhat of a close game when Doncic took his chances and shot the three-pointer over James Harden with less than 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. But after he hit the clutch jumper over Harden, Doncic wasted no time in showing to the LA crowd that he is indeed ‘Him’.

Doncic finished with 32 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists and helped set the tone for a winning series.

Game 2: Mavs vs OKC Thunder, Second Round

The ongoing Mavs v OKC Thunder is currently the hot topic of conversation among members of the NBA community. Game 2 of the series proved to be controversial as a member of the audience engaged in personal and family insults directed towards Doncic.

Even Kyrie Irving was seen aggressively interacting with a fan and then waving him/her bye in a somewhat serious example of fan interaction.

Nevertheless, Doncic’s clutch fourth quarter buckets played a big role in sending the home crowd packing as he recorded 29 points, and 10 rebounds on 62.5% three-point shooting.

A Compilation of Luka’s Clutch Finishes

Here’s just a pure compilation of Doncic finishing the game with last second buckets that almost seem unreal:

In the end, whether or not people like the Dallas Mavericks, they can’t deny the sheer potential of Luka Doncic and his future in the NBA.