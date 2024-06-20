'I Love You Bro': Luka Dončić and Jaylen Brown's Wholesome Exchange After NBA Finals Caught On Mics

Following their Monday night victory over the Dallas Mavericks to secure their 18th NBA franchise title, two of the biggest stars in the league shared an embrace on the court. After the final whistle blew, Jaylen Brown of the Celtics and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks—possibly the best players on their respective teams—shared a special moment.

What was the conversation between Brown and Doncic?

Brown approached the Slovenian player at TD Garden and told him, "Luka, you're a killer," as the Celtics players took over the court and confetti began to rain from above. Brown also mentioned that Luka brought the best out of him and finished with I love you, bro. With an "I love you too, bro," Doncic answered.

Performance of Brown and Doncic in Game 5

Brown finished game 5 with 21 points in the Celtics' 106-88 victory, earning him the title of Finals MVP. The 27-year-old played in five games against the Mavericks, averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

Two years younger than Brown, Doncic shot 47.2% from the field in the Finals, but he also had trouble making baskets from beyond the arc and turned the ball over four times per game.

Doncic tried his best but couldn’t match up to the Celtics juggernaut

Luka Doncic had a memorable season as he was the focal point for everything good that happened with the Dallas Mavericks in the regular and post-season, but even though he put up amazing numbers in the final, the lack of support meant that Luka Doncic won’t win his first NBA title just yet.

