‘I loved the guy’: Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals special place Adrian Griffin holds after former HC was cut short by Bucks

In a press conference following the Milwaukee Bucks' decisive 126-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his opinions on the decision to let go of first-year head coach Adrian Griffin.

Griffin was fired despite the team boasting an impressive 30-13 record that secured them the second spot in the Eastern Conference.

Firstly, Giannis Antetokounmpo put forward his trust in the ownership and front office. He highlighted their track record of creating a positive team atmosphere and a winning culture.

"At the end of the day, I trust the ownership decision, I trust the front office. They've never done me wrong in the past. They've always created a great atmosphere, a great culture, a winning culture and they always did whatever was the best for the team and for us to be in a position to win,” said Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks star then showed a determination not to get caught up in rumors or speculations surrounding his relationship with the ousted coach. He clarified that reports of any discord are false, citing a positive connection and even personal moments like inviting Griffin to his wedding.

"I refuse to fall into a bubble of 'oh, this is accurate, or this is not accurate.' Always there's gonna be something out there about me, about the team," Antetokounmpo clarified.

He continued: "Oh, he didn't have a good relationship with Griff.' False. I love the guy. I invited him to my wedding. I talked with him. I was coached by him and we did very, very well."

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s clarification on player influence

Furthermore, Giannis addressed the misconception that players have a role in such coaching decisions. He firmly stated that his job is to perform on the court, not to influence management choices.

"At times, they make it seem like it's players making the decisions like this guy got traded because he wanted him and -- no. I have a job. My job is to be the best version that I can be and try to lead this team to win games. That's why I get paid. I don't get paid to change people's lives and make people uncomfortable. I get paid to defend, and block shots, and I try to stick to that as much as I can,” said Giannis.

The 29-year-old Bucks star has been playing under the coaching leadership of Adrian Griffin since June 5, 2023, when Griffin assumed the position of head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Doc Rivers takes on role as Bucks’ new head coach

Following Adrian Griffin's dismissal, Doc Rivers swiftly assumed the role of the new head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks wasted no time, hiring Rivers within less than 24 hours after parting ways with Adrian Griffin.

Doc Rivers began his coaching career with the Orlando Magic in 1999, winning the Coach of the Year award in 2000. Despite initial low expectations, Rivers nearly led the Magic to a playoff berth.

His attempt to assemble a ‘Big Three’ with Tim Duncan, Grant Hill, and Tracy McGrady fell through due to a strict team travel policy. Rivers was fired in 2003 after a challenging start to the season. He then joined the Boston Celtics in 2004, facing criticism for his coaching style initially.

In 2008, Rivers won his first NBA Championship with the Celtics, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers. Rivers also led the Celtics to the 2010 NBA Finals. Despite rumors of retirement, he extended his contract in 2011.

Rivers later coached the Los Angeles Clippers, navigating challenges, including the Donald Sterling controversy. He became president of basketball operations and signed a new contract in 2014.

Rivers left the Clippers in 2020 after failing to reach the conference finals. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020, achieving success in the regular season but getting fired in 2023 after losing in the conference semifinals.

