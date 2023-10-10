‘I made allegations I knew nothing about’: John Cena apologizes to Dwayne Johnson for violating his trust

John Cena and Dwayne “ The Rock “ Johnson are two giant names in the wrestling industry they had the best runs of their time. Rock was a major star during the attitude era. Cena ruled all over the ruthless aggression era.

They both had an intense past where they talked about each other a lot. Cena used to take shots at The Brahma Bull at every possible event on his choosing Hollywood over wrestling. Their feud went beyond the arena they at the period did not like each other and, both had their match 1st match at WrestleMania 28. Rock won the first match and Cena won the second match.

Over time it's almost a decade since these two collided. They are now good friends and respect each other a lot. Cena at every moment apologizes to Dwayne for what he did in the past.

What John Cena has to say to The Rock

John Cena, himself is now working in Hollywood and is very successful at what he is doing there and now he agrees on the fact that he was wrong at that time. Currently, he is back in WWE for his run after a long time. he recently had his match at Fastlane PPV. During the event’s press conference, he talked about The Rock.

He said “I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way, I didn't do it the respectful way, I had to say "I’m sorry and I was wrong," because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that’s a very humbling experience, Dwayne is a hell of a guy.”

Cena explained he was guilty of what he did but all. He needed to bring back The Rock. He was a fan. But now he is on good terms with Rock. He recently had conversations with The Great One. Rock recently made a surprise return to the Blue Brand, he is rumored to compete at this year's WrestleMania 40, and Cena is rumored to work at Mania. After one decade we will see both these legends competing on the same night



