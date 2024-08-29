'I May Slap The Next Person': The Undertaker Voices Frustration Over Fans Bringing Up Fear Of Cucumbers

The Undertaker's persona struck fear in the heart of every WWE fan growing fan. But The Deadman has an unusual phobia of the common vegetable, cucumbers. Fans on the internet tease the former WWE star, frequently talking about cucumbers. Recently, The Undertaker reacted when a fan said that the cucumbers should have ended his WrestleMania streak.

On a recent episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker was answering various questions from fans. A user named Dragonchaser commented that a cucumber should have broken his undefeated WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar.

An agitated Undertaker responded to the fan, “I’m getting a little fed up with the cucumber stuff, really. I may just slap the next person who says I’m scared of cucumbers".

The Phenom further explained his dislike for the vegetable, stating that he is not scared of cucumbers like most people assume. He is just not a fan of it. As per him, the vegetable has a horrible taste. When he was a child, he struggled to digest the vegetable, which was the reason he hated it. While he despises the smell of cucumbers, he is not afraid of anything.

Sending a warning to the user Dragonchaser, The Undertaker said, "Why do you have to bring up cucumbers, dragonchaser? I'm gonna chase your ass down the street and beat you with a cucumber. How about that".

The former WWE Champion is a giant, standing nearly seven feet tall. While many people have a phobia of snakes, spiders, or other dangerous insects, the big man has a strong dislike for vegetables. During a Patreon Q&A in March this year, The Undertaker elaborated on how his aversion to cucumbers developed during his childhood.

When The Undertaker, or Mark Calaway, was in kindergarten, he came back from school one day, and his mother served him fresh cucumbers soaked in a big bowl of vinegar. While it tasted great at the time, his stomach couldn't handle it.

The cucumbers and vinegar caused him to throw up Following that incident, The Undertaker had a hate relationship with cucumbers. The vegetable left an unwanted scar in his memory, given how badly he puked and got sick. Forget about the taste; he can't even smell.

Considering the way The Undertaker can't stand cucumbers, it would have been interesting if any of his opponents had used them against him in the ring.