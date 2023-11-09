'I might go somewhere south': Travis Kelce hints at Taylor Swift visit during Eras Tour stop in Argentina

With the bye week in the NFL just a few days away, Travis Kelce had made plans about where he would want to spend his time. And just like any Swifties might have guessed, the football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs’ next destination is the same as Taylor Swift’s. Keep reading to know more.

What will Travis Kelce do with his free time in the NFL’s bye week?

Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce run a popular podcast called New Heights. In the recent episode of their podcast, Travis hints where he might go during the bye week.

So what happened was the Kelce brothers were reading an ad when Jason asked Travis his plan for next week.

“I might just say fu**k it and go somewhere nice. My skin’s getting real pale, so I might go somewhere south... closer to the equator,” replied the football-tight end. Jason Kelce seemed surprised by Travis’s statement. “South of the equator?” said Jason, laughing.

To clear the fog around Travis’ travel plan, he might just visit Taylor Swift in Argentina during her Eras tour. Taylor Swift will be performing in Buenos Aires this week for three days. Talking about Argentina, do you know where it is? South of the equator. We got the hint, Travis.

Taylor Swift missed the last match of the Kansas City Chiefs because she was on her Eras tour. In her absence, Travis Kelce became the all-time leading tight end receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Do you think Taylor will join Travis in his next match against the Philadelphia Eagles?