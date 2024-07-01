‘I Miss When He Was a YouTuber’: KSI Trolled by Fans After Announcing Comeback Fight vs Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor

KSI is stepping back into the boxing ring, but this time with a twist. After his first professional loss to Tommy Fury last October, the YouTube star turned boxer isn’t backing down. Instead, he’s upping the ante.

He is returning to the ring this August to take on two of the biggest names in MIsfits, Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor. Yes, two opponents in one night. Shocking? Not exactly.

This isn’t the first time KSI has taken on multiple opponents. In August 2022, he fought and won against Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz on the same night. KSI last fought Tommy Fury in October 2023, where he suffered his first professional loss. Despite the setback, he’s eager to return to action.

Another warmup fight for KSI?

KSI’s return to the ring has fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity. Announcing the fight on Instagram, he shared a fight poster of the upcoming 1v2 tag team matchup against Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor, captioning the post, "Nice warm-up to get back into the swing of things…"

This unique event is set to headline Misfits Boxing 17 on August 31 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, will face two opponents in what promises to be an unconventional and thrilling bout.

Slim Albaher, unbeaten in influencer boxing bouts, recently defeated Salt Papi with a fourth-round knockout on the same October 2023 card where KSI faced Fury. Meanwhile, Anthony Taylor, an MMA veteran, rides a two-fight win streak into this bout following victories over Salt Papi and King Kenny.

Advertisement

Check Out: When Jake Paul Called Conor McGregor’s Fiance a ‘Four’ Through Vile Social Media Rant

Was fighting Slim enough?

Fan reactions have been pouring in since the announcement. One user, Xenonport, nostalgically commented, "I miss when KSI was a YouTuber," reflecting a desire for the entertainer to return to his roots. Another fan, Chrisk12, questioned KSI's need for multiple preparatory bouts, saying, "How many warm-ups you need bruv?"

Themechanic humorously pointed out the irony in KSI's caption, writing, "Bro said warm-up 😆," highlighting the seemingly contradictory nature of labeling a 1v2 fight as a mere warm-up. Jvkayy offered a mixed reaction, expressing that the fight might be more interesting than expected: "Could have just been Slim but this is gonna be entertaining for sure 😭."

Also Read: 'Shame On You': Ariel Helwani Goes Off On KSI And Jake Paul Following Failed Fight Negotiations

Th1lakkumar urged KSI to take on a different rival: "Fight Jake Paul and retire ffs." This comment underscores the ongoing clamor among fans for a showdown between KSI and fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, a bout that has been speculated about for years.

Advertisement

As the fight date approaches, excitement continues to build. Fans are eager to see how KSI handles this new challenge and whether he can bounce back from his last defeat. This announcement comes after KSI called out Jake Paul for being scared of him .

Will KSI's "nice warm-up" turn into a defining moment in his boxing career? Only time will tell. What do you think about this unconventional fight? Are you excited to see how it unfolds? Share your thoughts and join the conversation!