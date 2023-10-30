‘I must return’: Conor McGregor admits time away from UFC frustrating, reveals possible return timeline

Conor McGregor is undeniably one of the biggest pay-per-view attractions in the combat industry. From knocking out Jose Aldo to engaging in a high-stakes grudge fight against Khabib, McGregor has been a central figure in the most significant events in combat sports. He made history as the first man to represent MMA against boxing when he faced Floyd Mayweather.

The 155-pound king has been out of competition for almost three years now, with his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 resulting in a leg injury that has kept him away from the octagon.

Finally, McGregor has begun his road to a comeback. He was present at the Francis vs. Tyson fight, where he was asked about his return to the sport.

McGregor said, “Understand that. I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss. Imagine what that [does]. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said — I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job. So it’s beyond frustrating and hopefully we can be back in April. I just want the date. My date, please. That’s it.”

Conor McGregor’s rumored challenger next year 2024

Conor McGregor is the fighter in UFC every fighter wants to face. His fights are also referred to as the money fights. McGregor is counted among the highest-paid fighters of UFC.

Previously former UFC champion Daniel Cormier stated in his interview McGregor is the guy who takes people on the maps. He gave the example of Khabib, Dustin Poirier, and more.

Michael Chandler called out McGregor after he won against Tony Furguson by a vicious knockout.

“Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter.” Michael Chandler called out McGregor after UFC 274.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler also competed in the UFC tuff series as the coaches. Both are almost locked to face each other.

